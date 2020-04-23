46 people in Delhi's Jahangirpuri found COVID-19 positive; area sealed

Image Source : PTI File Image

At least 46 people have been found positive for the coronavirus in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. The infected persons are spread over three different lanes of H3 Block. The affected areas have been completely sealed by the authorities. Earlier, 31 cases of the virus were traced in Jahangirpuri's C Block. At least seven from the Jahangirpuri police were also detected positive for the infection.

A total of 89 areas in the national capital have been sealed so far. These have been identified as containment zones. The containment zones are announced by the district administration after three or more confirmed coronavirus cases emerge in a particular area.

At least 686 people in the country have died of the infection so far. The cases on Thursday jumped to 21,700.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage