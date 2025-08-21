45 crore Indians affected, Rs 20,000 cr lost in 'online gaming': Ashwini Vaishnaw to India TV | Video Vaishnaw stressed that the government intends to impose strict controls on online money gaming, calling it an escalating threat to society. He pointed out that legislators from across the country have repeatedly voiced their concerns, as such platforms have fueled addiction.

New Delhi:

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed in Parliament on Thursday (August 21). Speaking exclusively to India TV about the legislation, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, explained that the online gaming sector has three major segments. The new law aims to promote two of these segments while placing strict curbs on one that has become a serious social issue.

E-sports to get legal recognition

Vaishnaw said that the most beneficial segment is E-sports, which will be encouraged under the legislation. “E-sports is a competitive sport and will now be given legal recognition,” he said. A dedicated authority on the lines of the Sports Authority of India will be set up to promote and regulate the sector.

Boost to online social gaming

The second segment, online social gaming, which includes games like Sudoku and chess, will also be encouraged. The Minister said these platforms provide entertainment as well as educational value and therefore merit government support.

Strict action against online money gaming

However, Vaishnaw underlined that the government will crack down on online money gaming, describing it as a rising menace in society. He noted that lawmakers across states have raised concerns about the issue as money gaming platforms have led to addiction, financial ruin, and even suicides.

“An estimated 45 crore people in India have been affected, and middle-class families have already lost savings worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore because of online money gaming,” the Minister revealed.

By distinguishing between beneficial game formats and harmful ones, the new bill seeks to support innovation and healthy competition while curbing practices that exploit vulnerable users. The move also reflects growing political and social demand for stricter oversight in India’s booming online gaming industry.

3 segments of online gaming and their impact

The online gaming industry has expanded rapidly in recent years, becoming a significant part of the digital economy. It can broadly be divided into three categories-

Esports – competitive digital sports requiring strategy, coordination, and skill, now recognised globally as professional tournaments. Online Social Games – casual, skill-based games such as chess and Sudoku, mainly aimed at recreation, learning, and social interaction, with little risk of harm. Online Money Games – platforms involving financial stakes, which have raised serious concerns due to reports of addiction, heavy losses, money laundering, and even suicides linked to monetary ruin.

Why a new law was essential?

The unchecked rise of online money gaming has posed significant risks to individuals, families, and society at large. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Parliament that around 45 crore people have been negatively impacted, with middle-class families losing over Rs 20,000 crore to such platforms. He stressed that while digital gaming creates innovation, jobs, and economic growth, a clear legal framework was needed to promote responsible gaming practices.

Many of these platforms operate out of offshore jurisdictions, creating challenges of cross-border regulation and interstate inconsistencies. To address these loopholes and protect citizens, the government found it necessary to bring in a structured law under the Ministry of Electronics & IT through the Allocation of Business Rules.