440-MW of Nuclear power plants in TN, Karnataka soon

A total of 440-megawatt (MW) of Nuclear Power generation is expected to begin in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka between November 27 and December 1 this year, as per Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO). The two units of 220 MW each belongs to India's nuclear power operator Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).

The first nuclear power unit that is expected to restart generation is the third unit 220 MW unit at Kaiga Generating Station in Karnataka that stopped generation on November 5, 2019 for 'Generator Protection Operated' said POSOCO.

Come December 1, 2019, the first 220 MW units at Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) is expected to restart generation after it was shut down on 30.01.2018 for annual maintenance.

The NPCIL has two units of 220 MW each at MAPS and four units of 220 MW each at Kaiga Generating Station.