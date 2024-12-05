40 lesser-known tourism spots to be developed, Rs 3,295 crore approved | Check your state's sites in list

Follow us on Image Source : ASSAM TOURISM Rang Ghar at Sivasagar, Assam

In a big boost for the tourism sector, the Ministry of Tourism approved 40 projects worth Rs 3295.76 crore for development of lesser-known tourism sites across 23 states. In a statement released by the ministry, the government said, the initiative aims to ease pressure on high-traffic sites and promote a more balanced distribution of tourists across the country.

By focusing on lesser-known destinations, the ministry hopes to enhance the overall tourism experience, boost local economies, and ensure sustainable growth in the tourism sector through a strategic approach to new project selection, it added.

"The government investment in the project will act as a catalyst, stimulating economic growth and creating jobs. By leveraging private sector expertise and capital at destinations, the states can enhance public infrastructure, improve local amenities, and attract more tourists, ultimately boosting the regional economy and fostering long-term development," the statement read further.

The ministry is also emphasising for community-based tourism that empowers local populations and preserves cultural heritage, it added.

The state governments will be able to ensure long-term growth while safeguarding natural and cultural resources by adopting best practices, the state said. By adopting technology, states can streamline operations, optimize tourist flow, and provide sustainable, innovative solutions for growth in the sector.

List of the Approved Projects

Andhra Pradesh

1. Gandikota - Enriching the Fort and Gorge Experience - Rs 77.91 crore

2. Akhanda Godavari: (Havelock Bridge & Pushkar Ghat), Rajamahendravaram - Rs 94.44 crore

Arunachal Pradesh

3. Siang Adventure & Eco-Retreat, Pasighat - Rs 46.48 crore

Assam

4. Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden, Guwahati - Rs 97.12 crore

5. Beautification of Rang Ghar at Sivasagar - Rs 94.76 crore

Bihar

6. Development of Matsyagandha Lake, Saharsa - Rs 97.61 crore

7. Karamchat Eco-Tourism and Adventure Hub - Rs 49.51 crore

Chhattisgarh

8. Development of Chitrotpala Film City - Rs 95.79 crore

9. Development of Tribal & Cultural Convention Centre - Rs 51.87 crore

Goa

10. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Ponda - Rs 97.46 crore

11. Proposed Townsquare, Povorim - Rs 90.74 crore

Gujarat

12. Ecotourism Destination at Kerly (Mokarsagar), Porbandar - Rs 99.50 crore

13. Tented City and Convention Centre, Dhordo - Rs 51.56 crore

Jharkhand

14. Eco-Tourism Development of Tilaiyya, Koderma - Rs 34.87 crore

Karnataka

15. Ecotourism & Cultural Hub at Roerich and Devika Rani Estate Tataguni, Bengaluru - Rs 99.17 crore

16. Development of Savadatti Yallammagudda, Belgavi - Rs 100.0 crore

Kerala

17. Ashtamudi Biodiversity and Eco-recreational Hub, Kollam - Rs 59.71 crore

18. Sargaalaya: Global Gateway to Malabar's Cultural Crucible - Rs 95.34 crore

Madhya Pradesh

19. Orchha A Medieval Splendour - Rs 99.92 crore

20. International Convention Centre for MICE in Bhopal - Rs 99.38 crore

Maharashtra

21. Ex-INS Guldar Underwater Museum, Artificial Reef, and Submarine Tourism, Sindhudurg - Rs 46.91 crore

22. Development of "RAM-KAL PATH" at Nashik - Rs 99.14 crore

Manipur

23. Loktak Lake Experience - Rs 89.48 crore

Meghalaya

24. MICE Infrastructure at Mawkhanu, Shillong - Rs 99.27 crore

25. Re-development of Umiam Lake, Shillong - Rs 99.27 crore

Odisha

26. Development of Hirakud - Rs 99.90 crore

27. Development of Satkosia - Rs 99.99 crore

Punjab

28. Development of Heritage Street, SBS Nagar - Rs 53.45 crore

Rajasthan

29. Development at Amber-Nahargarh and surrounding Area, Jaipur - Rs 49.31 crore

30. Development at Jal Mahal, Jaipur - Rs 96.61 crore

Sikkim

31. Skywalk, Bhaleydhunga, Yangang, Namchi - Rs 97.37 crore

32. Border Experience, Nathula - Rs 68.19 crore

Tamil Nadu

33. Nandavanam Heritage Park at Mamallapuram - Rs 99.67 crore

34. Garden of flowers at Devala, Ooty - Rs 70.23 crore

Telangana

35. Ramappa Region Sustainable Tourism Circuit - Rs 73.74 crore

36. Somasilla Wellness & Spiritual Retreat Nallamala - Rs 68.10 crore

Tripura

37. 51 Shakti Peethas Park at Banduar, Gomati - Rs 97.70 crore

Uttar Pradesh

38. Development of Bateshwar, District- Agra - Rs 74.05 crore

39. Integrated Buddhist Tourism Development, Shrawasti - Rs 80.24 crore

Uttarakhand

40. Iconic City Rishikesh: Rafting Base Station - Rs 100.00 crore