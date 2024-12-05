Thursday, December 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. 40 lesser-known tourism spots to be developed, Rs 3,295 crore approved | Check your state's sites in list

40 lesser-known tourism spots to be developed, Rs 3,295 crore approved | Check your state's sites in list

The Tourism Ministry, after approving 40 projects worth Rs 3295.76 crore, said these projects will encourage state governments to integrate advanced technologies into their tourism projects, subsequently boosting the local economy around the tourism sites.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published : Dec 05, 2024 15:35 IST, Updated : Dec 05, 2024 16:09 IST
Rang Ghar at Sivasagar, Assam tourism
Image Source : ASSAM TOURISM Rang Ghar at Sivasagar, Assam
In a big boost for the tourism sector, the Ministry of Tourism approved 40 projects worth Rs 3295.76 crore for development of lesser-known tourism sites across 23 states. In a statement released by the ministry, the government said, the initiative aims to ease pressure on high-traffic sites and promote a more balanced distribution of tourists across the country.
 
By focusing on lesser-known destinations, the ministry hopes to enhance the overall tourism experience, boost local economies, and ensure sustainable growth in the tourism sector through a strategic approach to new project selection, it added.
 
"The government investment in the project will act as a catalyst, stimulating economic growth and creating jobs. By leveraging private sector expertise and capital at destinations, the states can enhance public infrastructure, improve local amenities, and attract more tourists, ultimately boosting the regional economy and fostering long-term development," the statement read further.
 
The ministry is also emphasising for community-based tourism that empowers local populations and preserves cultural heritage, it added.
 
The state governments will be able to ensure long-term growth while safeguarding natural and cultural resources by adopting best practices, the state said. By adopting technology, states can streamline operations, optimize tourist flow, and provide sustainable, innovative solutions for growth in the sector.
 
List of the Approved Projects
 
Andhra Pradesh
 
1. Gandikota - Enriching the Fort and Gorge Experience - Rs 77.91 crore
2. Akhanda Godavari: (Havelock Bridge & Pushkar Ghat), Rajamahendravaram - Rs 94.44 crore
 
Arunachal Pradesh
 
3. Siang Adventure & Eco-Retreat, Pasighat - Rs 46.48 crore
 
Assam
 
4. Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden, Guwahati - Rs 97.12 crore
 
5. Beautification of Rang Ghar at Sivasagar - Rs 94.76 crore
 
Bihar
 
6. Development of Matsyagandha Lake, Saharsa -  Rs 97.61 crore
 
7. Karamchat Eco-Tourism and Adventure Hub - Rs 49.51 crore
 
Chhattisgarh
 
8. Development of Chitrotpala Film City - Rs 95.79 crore
 
9. Development of Tribal & Cultural Convention Centre - Rs 51.87 crore
 
Goa
 
10. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Ponda - Rs 97.46 crore
 
11. Proposed Townsquare, Povorim - Rs 90.74 crore
 
Gujarat
 
12. Ecotourism Destination at Kerly (Mokarsagar), Porbandar - Rs 99.50 crore
 
13. Tented City and Convention Centre, Dhordo - Rs 51.56 crore
 
Jharkhand
 
14. Eco-Tourism Development of Tilaiyya, Koderma - Rs 34.87 crore
 
Karnataka
 
15. Ecotourism & Cultural Hub at Roerich and Devika Rani Estate Tataguni, Bengaluru - Rs 99.17 crore
 
16. Development of Savadatti Yallammagudda, Belgavi - Rs 100.0 crore
 
Kerala
 
17. Ashtamudi Biodiversity and Eco-recreational Hub, Kollam - Rs 59.71 crore
 
18. Sargaalaya: Global Gateway to Malabar's Cultural Crucible - Rs 95.34 crore
 
Madhya Pradesh
 
19. Orchha A Medieval Splendour - Rs 99.92 crore
 
20. International Convention Centre for MICE in Bhopal - Rs 99.38 crore
 
Maharashtra
 
21. Ex-INS Guldar Underwater Museum, Artificial Reef, and Submarine Tourism, Sindhudurg - Rs 46.91 crore
 
22. Development of "RAM-KAL PATH" at Nashik - Rs 99.14 crore
 
Manipur
 
23. Loktak Lake Experience - Rs 89.48 crore
 
Meghalaya
 
24. MICE Infrastructure at Mawkhanu, Shillong - Rs 99.27 crore
 
25. Re-development of Umiam Lake, Shillong - Rs 99.27 crore
 
Odisha
 
26. Development of Hirakud - Rs 99.90 crore
 
27. Development of Satkosia - Rs 99.99 crore
 
Punjab
 
28. Development of Heritage Street, SBS Nagar - Rs 53.45 crore
 
Rajasthan
 
29. Development at Amber-Nahargarh and surrounding Area, Jaipur - Rs 49.31 crore
 
30. Development at Jal Mahal, Jaipur - Rs 96.61 crore
 
Sikkim
 
31. Skywalk, Bhaleydhunga, Yangang, Namchi - Rs 97.37 crore
 
32. Border Experience, Nathula - Rs 68.19 crore
 
Tamil Nadu
 
33. Nandavanam Heritage Park at Mamallapuram - Rs 99.67 crore
 
34. Garden of flowers at Devala, Ooty - Rs 70.23 crore
 
Telangana
 
35. Ramappa Region Sustainable Tourism Circuit - Rs 73.74 crore
 
36. Somasilla Wellness & Spiritual Retreat Nallamala -  Rs 68.10 crore
 
Tripura
 
37. 51 Shakti Peethas Park at Banduar, Gomati - Rs 97.70 crore
 
Uttar Pradesh
 
38. Development of Bateshwar, District- Agra - Rs 74.05 crore
 
39. Integrated Buddhist Tourism Development, Shrawasti - Rs 80.24 crore
 
Uttarakhand
 
40. Iconic City Rishikesh: Rafting Base Station - Rs 100.00 crore
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement