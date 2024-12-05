40 lesser-known tourism spots to be developed, Rs 3,295 crore approved | Check your state's sites in list
The Tourism Ministry, after approving 40 projects worth Rs 3295.76 crore, said these projects will encourage state governments to integrate advanced technologies into their tourism projects, subsequently boosting the local economy around the tourism sites.
In a big boost for the tourism sector, the Ministry of Tourism approved 40 projects worth Rs 3295.76 crore for development of lesser-known tourism sites across 23 states. In a statement released by the ministry, the government said, the initiative aims to ease pressure on high-traffic sites and promote a more balanced distribution of tourists across the country.
By focusing on lesser-known destinations, the ministry hopes to enhance the overall tourism experience, boost local economies, and ensure sustainable growth in the tourism sector through a strategic approach to new project selection, it added.
"The government investment in the project will act as a catalyst, stimulating economic growth and creating jobs. By leveraging private sector expertise and capital at destinations, the states can enhance public infrastructure, improve local amenities, and attract more tourists, ultimately boosting the regional economy and fostering long-term development," the statement read further.
The ministry is also emphasising for community-based tourism that empowers local populations and preserves cultural heritage, it added.
The state governments will be able to ensure long-term growth while safeguarding natural and cultural resources by adopting best practices, the state said. By adopting technology, states can streamline operations, optimize tourist flow, and provide sustainable, innovative solutions for growth in the sector.
List of the Approved Projects
Andhra Pradesh
1. Gandikota - Enriching the Fort and Gorge Experience - Rs 77.91 crore