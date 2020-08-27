Thursday, August 27, 2020
     
40 inmates of Jabalpur jail test positive for coronavirus, isolated

Forty inmates who arrived recently at the central jail here have been quarantined after they tested positive for coronavirus

Jabalpur Published on: August 27, 2020 18:26 IST
40 inmates of Jabalpur jail test positive for coronavirus, isolated (Representational image)
40 inmates of Jabalpur jail test positive for coronavirus, isolated (Representational image)

Forty inmates who arrived recently at the central jail here have been quarantined after they tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Thursday. All of them were asymptomatic, said Gopal Tamrakar, Deputy Inspector General, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail.

These prisoners had been admitted to the jail after August 15, he said. Their samples were taken for coronavirus testing and they were kept in isolation, he told PTI. They have been lodged in a separate part of the jail and their movements restricted so that they do not come in contact with other 3,000-odd prisoners, he said.

