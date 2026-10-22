40,000 electricity department employees begin 3-day strike against private discom in Gurugram, Nuh

Gurugram:

Over 40,000 electricity department employees on Thursday started a three-day strike against the entry of a private power distribution company in Gurugram and Nuh, leading to disrupted supplies in several residential and industrial areas due to unattended breakdown complaints. In this regard, the Haryana Bijli Karamchari and Engineers Joint Sangharsh Morcha called for a three-day strike after the state's power sector regulator, HERC, on October 19 granted a licence to a private company to supply electricity in Gurugram and Nuh districts along with the existing state-owned discoms.

40,000 electricity department employees join the strike

These 40,000 electricity department employees have joined the strike, which saw a widespread impact across the state, disrupting electricity supply, water services, industrial production and several essential activities, the forum of employees' union said in a statement.

In an order dated October 19, the HERC granted a parallel electricity distribution licence to Eleven Power Private Limited for 25 years in both revenue districts under Section 14 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

It should be noted that the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), a three-member statutory body, is responsible for regulation of the power sector in the state. The state government, on the recommendation of a selection committee, appoints the chairperson and members of the commission.

CM Saini says state govt will represent employees' case

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the state government will represent the employees' case before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) against HERC's decision. Saini said the government is ready to engage lawyers trusted by the power workers' unions to pursue the case.

Saini also held a review meeting with administrative secretaries to assess arrangements for the three-day strike. Meanwhile, the Joint Front, representing the striking employees, said that with almost the entire workforce participating, numerous 33 kV and 11 kV feeders affected by breakdowns remained out of service.

Electricity supply disrupted in several residential areas

Electricity supply was disrupted in several urban and rural residential areas. Industrial production was also affected due to the disruption of power supply to industrial feeders. Electricity complaint centres, substations and offices at the sub-divisional, divisional and circle levels were largely deserted, the forum said.

Most constituent organisations of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, along with Sarv Karamchari Sangh Haryana and workers' organisations, including CITU, AITUC, INTUC, extended support to the strike and organised demonstrations at various locations.

With inputs from PTI

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