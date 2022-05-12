Thursday, May 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • SC refuses to grant interim relief & stay LIC IPO share allotment on batch of pleas by policyholders
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 4 CBI officers arrested for conducting fake raid in Chandigarh to extort money

4 CBI officers arrested for conducting fake raid in Chandigarh to extort money

The employees of the firm smelled rat in the conduct of the officers, rounded them up and called police.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Updated on: May 12, 2022 11:33 IST
CBI, CBI raid, Chandigarh
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE)

4 CBI officers arrested for conducting fake raid in Chandigarh to extort money

Highlights

  • CBI officers arrested for conducting fake raid on an IT firm
  • The officers conducted a "search" even when they were not posted in Chandigarh
  • Employees of the firm smelled rat in the conduct of the officers, and rounded them up

The Chandigarh Police has arrested four Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers for allegedly conducting a fake raid on an IT firm there to extort money, officials said on Thursday. These four accused officers had allegedly gone to Chandigarh on Wednesday to conduct a "search" even when they are not posted there and had no case or mandate for such an operation, they said. 

 
The employees of the firm smelled rat in the conduct of the officers, rounded them up and called police, the officials here said. Senior CBI officials said as part of the agency's zero-tolerance towards corruption policy, strictest possible action will be initiated against the accused officials.

Also Read | FCRA violations: CBI raids 40 locations in countrywide crackdown; NGOs, MHA officials under scanner

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News