4 army personnel criticially injured in violent face-off in Ladakh stable

Four Army personnel who were critically injured after the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in Ladakh are stable now, said Army sources told news agency ANI on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Indian Army has also said that sacrifices of its soldiers, who laid down their lives in the violent face-off with China in Galwan valley, will not go in vain.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.

Earlier in the day, Prime MInister Narendra Modi assured the nation that the sacrifice of 20 Indian soldiers will not go in vain.

He said, "I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important...India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated."

