4,600 knee surgeries in 3 months: Punjab's free health scheme helps patients walk again

New Delhi:

Thousands of patients suffering from severe knee pain in Punjab are getting treatment under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana launched by the Bhagwant Mann government. In three months, around 4,600 knee replacement surgeries have been performed under the scheme, offering free and cashless treatment to patients who earlier struggled due to high costs.

Patients like Sukhwinder Kaur, who lived with pain for years, say the surgery has changed everything. She shared that she can now walk without discomfort and feels like she has regained her independence.

Families find hope through the scheme

Another patient, Paramjit Kaur, had almost stopped moving due to severe joint pain. Her family came to know about the scheme online and completed the registration process. Her son said that once enrolled, the surgery was done smoothly and without financial stress. Today, she is recovering well and able to move more freely.

Hospitals see rise in surgeries

Doctors across Punjab say there has been a clear increase in knee and hip replacement surgeries. According to orthopaedic specialists, most patients suffer from osteoarthritis, which causes joint damage and severe pain.

With treatment now available at no cost, more people are coming forward instead of delaying surgery.

Surgery without paying

Earlier, knee replacement surgeries could cost between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh, making them unaffordable for many families. Under the scheme, patients can now get treated without paying, using basic documents like Aadhaar and voter ID for registration.

Similar stories are coming from different districts like Bathinda and Tarn Taran, where patients have undergone successful surgeries in government hospitals. Families say the biggest relief is not having to worry about expenses while choosing treatment.