39-year-old cardiac surgeon dies of heart attack while on duty at Chennai hospital Dr Gradlin Roy, a 39-year-old cardiac surgeon, tragically died of a heart attack while on duty, highlighting the growing concern of sudden cardiac events among young doctors due to long hours, stress, and neglected health.

Chennai:

A 39-year-old cardiac surgeon, Dr Gradlin Roy, tragically collapsed and died from a heart attack while on duty at Saveetha Medical College in Chennai on Wednesday. Dr Roy, who had been conducting his rounds at the hospital, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and, despite immediate and extensive intervention by his colleagues, could not be revived.

Desperate attempts to save the doctor's life

In a heart-wrenching post on social media, Hyderabad-based neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar shared the details of the heroic efforts made to save Dr. Roy’s life. “Colleagues fought valiantly — CPR, urgent angioplasty with stenting, intra-aortic balloon pump, even ECMO. But nothing could reverse the damage from a massive cardiac arrest due to a 100% left main artery blockage," Dr Kumar wrote.

Despite the doctors' best efforts, the damage caused by the heart attack was too severe to overcome. Dr. Roy’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through the medical community, highlighting the growing concern of sudden cardiac events among young doctors.

Dr Roy is survived by his wife and young son, and his passing has left a deep void in the lives of those who knew him.

A growing trend of young doctors succumbing to heart attacks

Dr Kumar emphasised that Dr Roy's death is not an isolated case but part of a troubling trend. “This is not an isolated incident," he wrote, adding that many doctors in their 30s and 40s are facing similar health issues. The demanding nature of the medical profession is contributing significantly to this alarming rise in young doctors suffering from sudden heart attacks.

The role of long hours and stress in doctors' health

Experts highlight that the demanding nature of the medical profession—with extended shifts, high-stress environments, and irregular lifestyle habits—plays a crucial role in health crises among doctors. Working 12 to 18 hours a day, sometimes exceeding 24 hours per shift, puts immense strain on the body. Combined with unhealthy eating, irregular sleep, and lack of exercise, these factors significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The toll on physical health is compounded by mental stress, as doctors are constantly under pressure to make life-or-death decisions and manage patient expectations.

The need for prioritising doctors' health and well-being

The tragic passing of Dr. Gradlin Roy serves as a wake-up call for the medical community. Experts stress the importance of doctors prioritising their own health, with regular health check-ups and addressing mental health issues like burnout and anxiety. Many in the profession neglect their well-being while focusing on their patients, which only increases health risks. Medical institutions are urged to reassess the work culture, emphasising self-care and mental health as critical components of a doctor's overall well-being.