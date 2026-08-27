37 Tamil Nadu tourists, 32 from Bengal among 133 Indians missing in Nepal flash floods | State-wise helplines

More than 133 Indians, including several pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, are reported missing, while scores of others remain stranded in Nepal after devastating flash floods swept through parts of the country. The floods have severely affected central districts, disrupting communication networks and cutting off several areas, making it difficult for authorities to establish contact with those affected. The death count in the catastrophic flash floods mounted to 163 on Thursday.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, along with governments of several states, has activated helplines to assist Indians stranded in Nepal and families seeking information about their relatives. At least 59 of the affected Indians are believed to be pilgrims travelling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, according to Samrat Tours and Travel agency. However, officials said information remains limited because communication links have been severely disrupted.

Tamil Nadu

The whereabouts of 37 of the 57 tourists from Tamil Nadu travelling in Nepal remain unknown, while 20 have been accounted for, state officials said. The group was reportedly travelling towards a temple in the Himalayas when the floods struck.

The Isha Foundation, a Coimbatore-based non-profit organisation, separately said 77 of its members who were at an immigration centre in Nepal were missing. Its founder Sadhguru said there had been no official information about the whereabouts of those at the immigration office, while 495 people had returned safely.

The Nepal government subsequently said the entire staff of the immigration centre was out of contact.

West Bengal

A 32-member group from Kolkata undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was among those who went untraceable following the flash floods. The group comprised 30 tourists and two tour managers and had left Kolkata on August 21 before reaching Nepal the following day.

The group reached Rasuwagadhi on Wednesday morning to cross into Tibet and was at the immigration office around 8:30 am when the flash flood struck the Nepal-Tibet border area.

"There has been no communication with any of the 32 members since the flash flood struck the area," an official said.

Apart from Kolkata, residents of Chandannagar in Hooghly and Barasat in North 24 Parganas are also believed to be among those stranded or missing.

The West Bengal government has opened helplines at the state police headquarters in Kolkata for families seeking information.

Helpline: 033-24793311 / 9147890181

Uttar Pradesh

Several people from Uttar Pradesh are believed to be stranded in Nepal. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who travelled to Nepal by road with his associates, was reportedly stranded in Pokhara.

In a video message, Tikait said they planned to travel to Kathmandu by flight and then take a flight to Delhi, leaving their vehicles behind as road travel was not possible because of the situation.

The Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner's Office has issued an advisory asking residents whose relatives are stranded in Nepal or require assistance to contact the state helpline.

Helpline: 1070

Maharashtra

Seven tourists from Maharashtra were reported stranded in Nepal following the flash floods. Officials said four of them had been contacted and confirmed safe, while efforts were underway to establish contact with the remaining three.

State disaster management authorities have established communication with four tourists, including two each from Mumbai and Pune. Authorities are also preparing a list of other people from Maharashtra who may be stranded in Nepal.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office has set up a 24-hour control room at Mantralaya.

Helpline: 1070 / +91-9321587143

Email: controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in

Kerala

A group of 36 people from Kerala travelling in Nepal was reported safe and away from the areas affected by the flash floods, state officials said.

The Kerala government has activated a helpdesk through NORKA-Roots, the field agency under the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs, to provide emergency assistance.

People seeking help can contact the NORKA Global Contact Centre.

Helpline: 1800-425-3939 (toll-free)

From abroad: +91-8802012345

Families unable to contact Malayalis travelling in Nepal can also inform the Kerala Chief Minister's Office.

CMO: 9447111844 / 9747132147

Sikkim

The Sikkim government has established a helpline for residents whose family members or relatives may be stranded or affected by the floods in Nepal.

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) has asked people to provide relevant details when contacting the helplines.

Helplines: 03592-201145 / 03592-202461 / 03592-202256

Indian Embassy in Nepal

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has also issued emergency contact numbers for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods or their relatives seeking information.

Embassy helplines: +977-9851316807 / +977-9709107500

Odisha

The Odisha government has established a control room in New Delhi to assist people from the state who may be stranded or in distress in Nepal.

The government said there was, so far, no information about anyone from Odisha being missing.

Pritish Panda, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Directorate of Odisha Paribar, has been appointed as the nodal officer for the operation.

Helplines: +91-7428135044 / +91-8527580245 / 011-23012807

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) has issued helpline numbers for residents whose family members may be stranded or affected by the floods in Nepal.

People can contact the State Emergency Operation Centre numbers or the state's toll-free disaster management helpline.

SEOC: 0135-2710334 / 0135-2710335 / 0135-2664314 / 0135-2664315 / 0135-2664316 / 8218867005

Toll-free: 1070

Officials said the helplines can be used both to report people stranded in Nepal and to share information about affected individuals.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has also issued helpline numbers for residents who may be stranded in Nepal or require assistance following the flash floods.

Helpline: 1070 / +91-771-2223471

Authorities across the affected states continue to coordinate with the Indian Embassy and Nepalese authorities as efforts to establish contact with missing and stranded Indians remain underway. With communication networks disrupted in several flood-hit areas, officials have cautioned that the number of affected Indians could change as more information becomes available.

With inputs from PTI

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