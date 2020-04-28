35 police personnel transferred over Palghar mob lynching

Image Source : ANI A file photo of Maharashtra's home minister Anil Deshmukh (representational image)

Thirty-five police personnel previously posted at the Kasa Police station in Maharashtra's Palghar district were on Tuesday transferred over the mob lynching of three people, including two sadhus, in the district, an incident that took place on April 16. Two cops from the same police station have already been suspended over the attack.

Over 100 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The video of the incident, which went viral on social media and made national and international headlines, shows the saints pleading the cops to save them from the mob. The attack on the religious men took place after locals suspected them of being child-smugglers, as per several news reports.

The two sadhus and their driver were lynched in the district while they were on their way to a funeral in neighbouring Silvassa.

Amid politics over the lynching, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh later said there was no Muslim among the 101 persons arrested in connection with the incident.

