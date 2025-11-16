32-year-old man shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Ferozepur According to BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, the deceased Naveen Arora was son of senior RSS swayamsevak Baldev Raj Arora.

Ferozepur (Punjab) :

A 32-year-old shopkeeper was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Punjab's Ferozepur on Saturday evening. The victim has been identified as Naveen Arora. The incident occurred when Naveen was walking from his shop to his home near Dr Sadhu Chand Chowk. Two youths on a motorcycle approached him, fired at him from point-blank range, and fled the scene.

Naveen was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

What did the police say?

Following the incident, senior police officials, including SSP Bhupinder Singh, reached the spot and reviewed the situation. The SSP said that CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the attackers, and assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

Firozpur SSP Bhupinder Singh said, "Naveen, aged between 30 to 40 years, was shot dead while returning home by two unknown men... We are investigating the case and deployed teams and checking the CCTV footage as well... 3-4 SHOs, 2 DSP are also working on this... The culprits will be punished as per law..."

Ferozepur (Urban) MLA Ranbir Singh Bhullar met the victim's family and assured them of strict action against those responsible.

Son on RSS swayamsevak

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that Naveen was the son of senior RSS swayamsevak Baldev Raj Arora. Sources also confirmed that Naveen's father has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for several years.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to X and called it a "complete law and order collapse in Punjab."

"Even as VVIP security is provided to failed netas of AAP from Delhi, even as police is made to take revenge form political rivals of Kejriwal- people of Punjab suffer. Whether it’s the killing of Sidhu Moosewala or Sandeep Thapar Murder Or Sonu Cheema Killing or Vikas Bagga Murder or grenade attacks. Law and order in Punjab has failed thanks to AAP. Super CM Kejriwal and nominal CM Bhagwant Mann must be held accountable," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Delhi blast: 9mm cartridges found near Red Fort; new CCTV shows i20 car inside Al-Falah University campus

Also Read: Delhi blast investigation: Dr Umar Mohd's role revealed in high-intensity bomb attack near Red Fort