318 Oxygen Concentrators arrive at Delhi airport from United States

Over 300 Oxygen Concentrators arrived at Delhi airport on Monday afternoon from United States as India battles the second wave of Covid-19 infection,news agency ANI. The Air India flight was loaded at John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York on April 25. An oxygen concentrator is a medical equipment that concentrates oxygen from ambient air.

The oxygen concentrator takes in air that consists of 78 per cent nitrogen and 21 per cent oxygen. The atmospheric air then gets filtered and nitrogen is released, thus starting purifying the remaining oxygen. This filtered oxygen is around 95 per cent pure. According to a WHO report, concentrators are designed for continuous production of oxygen 24 hours a day for upto 5 years or more.

The United States President Joe Biden earlier assured India of providing all assistance to help the country combat the deadly coronavirus crisis.“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” Biden said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the city government will provide Covid-19 vaccine to all Delhiites for free. Addressing the media here, Kejriwal also called for uniformity in prices of COVID-19 vaccines and urged the vaccine manufacturers to cut the price to Rs 150 per dose.

"Delhi government has decided to provide free vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age. Today, we have given the approval for the purchase of 1.34 crore vaccines. We will make an effort to ensure that it is purchased soon and administered at the earliest to people," he said.

