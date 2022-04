Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 300 years old Shiva Temple was demolished in Alwar.

The BJP on Friday hit out at the Congress for demolishing a 300-year-old Shiva temple in Rajasthan saying that hurting the faith of Hindus is secularism of the grand-old party. Amit Malviya, In-charge of BJP's national information and technology department, said that shedding tears on Karauli and Jahangirpuri and hurting the faith of Hindus is the secularism of Congress.

Latest India News