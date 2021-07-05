Follow us on Image Source : DRI Nearly 300 kg heroin recovered in Mumbai; 2 arrested

Mumbai's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday said it has recovered 293.81 kgs of heroin. It was found concealed in two containers packed with semi-processed talc stones imported by a Punjab-based firm from Afghanistan, the directorate said.

Prabhjit Singh, the proprietor of the firm which imported the consignment, was arrested by DRI of the Amritsar Regional Unit on July 1. He was brought to Mumbai and produced before a Panvel court on Monday and remanded to DRI custody till July 12.

Two associates of Singh were also arrested by DRI Indore Zonal Unit officers from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri and are being brought on transit remand from Indore to Mumbai.

