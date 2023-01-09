Three poor children have connection with Rahul Gandhi walking in T-shirt | Watch his latest revelation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rahul Gandhi in T-shirt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been carrying out a massive padayatra- 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is in news for his severe attacks on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). But, it is not only his political rhetoric that is the talk of the town but his T-shirt as well. Many wonder how Gandhi braved chilling winter in just a T-shirt. His white-half T-shirt left netizens making speculations about his summer attire in the shivering winter.

Whenever Gandhi was asked about the reason, he did not give a direct answer about his T-shirt secret. In fact, he on several occasions skipped questions by saying his T-shirt is not the real issue but the farmers, and poor people who were walking along with him in the padayatra.

Finally, on Monday, he spilled the beans. Gandhi told the media person an incident when he decided to remain in the T-shirt.

"When yatra reached MP, it was mildly cold. Three poor children came to me in torn shirts, they were shivering when I held them. That day, I decided until I shiver I will only be wearing a t-shirt. When I start shivering and feel cold I would think to wear a sweater," Gandhi said in Kurukshetra.

Rahul Gandhi's attack against RSS-BJP continues

Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Haryana's Kurukshetra continued his attacks on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Monday. Rahul Gandhi in Kurukshetra said 'Kauravas' of the 21st century wear Khakhi half-pant and run 'shakhas'.

Besides them (RSS members) stand the country's 2-3 richest people, he asserted.

"RSS people never chant 'Har Har Mahadev' because Lord Shiva was a 'Tapasavi' and these people are attacking India's 'Tapasaya'. They have removed Goddess Sita from 'Jai Siya Ram'. These people are working against India's culture, Gandhi added.

Rahul's 'pujaris remark' backfires

Gandhi's 'pujaris' remark boomeranged as several priests accused ex-grand old party leader of "insulting" those engaged in worship.

Gandhi had recently said in Haryana that India is a country of "tapasvis" not "pujaris". He asserted the Congress believes in 'tapasya', while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is an organisation of 'pooja'.

The BJP-RSS force people to worship them, he had alleged, adding that India is a country of 'tapasvis' (ascetics) and not 'pujaris' (priests).

Priests open front against Gandhi

Ujjwal Pandit of Yuva Teerth Purohit Mahasabha alleged that Gandhi had insulted India's ancient cultural traditions in which priests have played a central role. It is clear that the Congress leader wore 'janeu' (holy thread) and tilak on his head for show, he alleged in a statement, claiming that Gandhi's remarks are against Brahmins.

Swami Dipankar noted that the Gandhi scion had described his Bharat Jodo Yatra as his "mohabbat ki dukan" (place for love), but was now talking about "hate".

Rajnikant Semwal of Gangotri Dham said priests have had a key place in the land of 'sanatan dharma'. Pujaris have been following an ancient tradition, he said, urging Gandhi to study the same.

At some places, including Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, priests carried out protests and burnt Gandhi's effigies. In the temple town of Deoghar in Jharkhand, priests demanded an apology from the Congress leader for insulting their tradition.

(With PTI input)

