3 Kashmiri students booked for pro-Pakistan slogans in Hubli, sent to judicial custody

At least three Kashmiri students of KLE Institute of Technology in Hubli have been arrested after their video allegedly with pro-Pakistan slogans went viral.

February 17, 2020
Three Kashmiri students booked for pro-Pakistan slogans in Hubli, sent to judicial custody

Three Kashmiri students of KLE Institute of Technology have been arrested after their video allegedly with pro-Pakistan slogans went viral. The accused students were produced before a court in Hubli today amid protests by lawyers and activists of Hindu organisations.

As per reports, the 3 have been sent to judicial custody till March 2. More to follow.

