3 Kashmiri students booked for pro-Pakistan slogans in Hubli, sent to judicial custody

Image Source : ANI Three Kashmiri students booked for pro-Pakistan slogans in Hubli, sent to judicial custody

Three Kashmiri students of KLE Institute of Technology have been arrested after their video allegedly with pro-Pakistan slogans went viral. The accused students were produced before a court in Hubli today amid protests by lawyers and activists of Hindu organisations.

As per reports, the 3 have been sent to judicial custody till March 2. More to follow.

ALSO READ: Masood Azhar is missing, Pakistan claims ahead of FATF meeting

ALSO READ: New video of police-student scuffle at Jamia library surfaces