3 fishermen likely killed in ship-boat collision near Mangaluru Coast

Image Source : PTI Heavy rains in the early monsoon resulted in boat-ship collision killing three fishermen

The downpour has started in and around Mangaluru slowly causing heavy rainfall and unpleasant weather in the area. Owing to this, three fishermen were most likely killed on Tuesday morning. The fishermen's boat collided with a ship mid-sea 43 Nautical miles from the Mangaluru coast in the Arabian Sea. Heavy rains made it difficult to cope.

Nine fishermen are still missing from the boat called IFB Rabah that had set sail from Beypore in the Kozhikode district of Kerala on Sunday.

The exact identification of the fishermen is still being ascertained but so far it is known that seven of the fishermen are from Tamil Nadu and the remaining from West Bengal and Odisha.



The three deaths were claimed by boat owner Jaffer who reportedly received this information in Kozhikode.

The Indian Coast Guard confirmed through a tweet that two fishermen have been saved from the sea.

Singapore-based ship MV APL Le had collided with IFB Rabah. The Coast Guard confirmed that three of its vessels and choppers are continuing the search for the missing fishermen.

