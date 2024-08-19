3 children dead, 37 admitted to hospital after suspected food poisoning in Andhra Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Among the students, 14 children, who suffered severe vomiting and diarrhea, were transferred to nearby hospital in Narsipatnam area for treatment.

At least children died and 37 others admitted to hospital after a suspected case of food poisoning in a hostel run by a religious organisation in Andhra Pradesh. Police said other strudents are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts.

“Three children have died after food poisoning in a hostel run by a religious organization (Aradhana trust) in Kailasa Patnam, Kotavuratla Mandal of Anakapalli district. 37 children are being treated in different hospitals in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts,” Anakapalli Collector Vijaya Krishnan told news agency ANI.

The incident was reported in a hostel run by Aradhana trust in Kailasa Patnam in Kotavuratla Mandal of Anakapalli district. Reports suggest that students had consumed snacks including samosa and chocolates during a meeting on Saturday and had rice and sambar in the night. They complained of vomiting and uneasiness the next day.

Among the students, 14 children, who suffered severe vomiting and diarrhea, were transferred to nearby hospital in Narsipatnam area for treatment.

Reports suggest that the condition of four children are critical and they have been transferred to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam for further treatment.