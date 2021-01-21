Three BJP workers arrested for raising 'goli maro...' slogan in West Bengal | WATCH

Image Source : ANI 3 BJP activists arrested for raising 'goli maro...' slogan in West Bengal | WATCH

Three BJP activists including its Hooghly district youth wing chief Suresh Sahu have been arrested for allegedly raising ''goli maro...'' (shoot the traitors) slogan at a roadshow of party leader Suvendu Adhikari here, police said on Thursday.

Some BJP activists had allegedly raised the slogan at a party programme in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Wednesday, following which district police registered a suo motu case and arrested them late at night, an officer said.

The three arrested persons will be produced at a court during the day, he said.

The activists, who were trailing the truck carrying Adhikari along with Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta, had allegedly raised the slogan holding BJP flags and the Tricolour in Rathtala area.

West Bengal: BJP Yuva Morcha President Suresh Shaw and two-party workers arrested, to be produced before Chandannagar court, in connection with "desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalo ko" slogan raised at BJP rally in Chandannagar yesterday https://t.co/DzAz4DpcU2 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that the party does not endorse the slogan raised by the participants holding the BJP flag.

