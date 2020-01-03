Image Source : AP PHOTO 3.4-magnitude quake hits Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti

The second earthquake in less than 15 hours shook Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district on Friday. The earthquake of 3.4 magnitude struck at 10.46 am, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of five kilometres in northeast of Lahaul and Spiti, he said, adding mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas.

On Thursday, an earthquake of 3.7 magnitude shook Lahaul-Spiti at 7.38 pm. No loss of life or property was reported. Most parts of Himachal Pradesh fall in a high seismic zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.