Dr Reddy's releases important information regarding anti-Covid drug 2DG

Image Source : PTI DRDO's anti-Covid drug 2DG. (Representational image)

Dr Reddy's on Wednesday released important information regarding drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2DG), developed by INMAS, a DRDO lab in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Listing out important information regarding the new anti-Covid drug, Dr Reddy's said, "emergency use approval has been granted in India for anti-Covid-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2DG) developed by INMAS, a lab of the DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy's laboratories."

"2DG is an oral anti-viral drug that can be administered only upon prescription to hospitalised moderate to severe Covid-19 patients as adjunct (add on) therapy along with existing standard of care," Dr Reddy's said.

2DG's market availability and price

"2DG has not been launched into the market. Price per sachet has not yet been announced," Dr Reddy's informed.

2DG's commercial launch date

The commercial launch and supply of 2DG to major government and private hospitals is expected to commence in mid-June. Price is being detemined with a view to making it accessible and affordable to as many as possible and wil be announced soon.

"Please beware of agents selling spurious or illegal products in the name of 2DG and also regarding the unverfied messages relating to 2DG circulating on social media and on WhatsApp," Dr Reddy's said.

