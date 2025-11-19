272 former judges, bureaucrats pen open letter against Rahul Gandhi for undermining EC's credibility A group of 272 eminent citizens, including judges, retired bureaucrats, and retired armed forces officers, has written an open letter condemning the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress for allegedly attempting to tarnish constitutional bodies such as the Election Commission.

New Delhi:

A group of nearly 300 retired judges, bureaucrats, former Army officers, and diplomats has slammed the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, and the Congress for allegedly attempting to tarnish constitutional bodies such as the Election Commission under the opposition party's 'vote chori' campaign. The group has put out an open letter saying the allegations are an "attempt to drape political frustration in the garb of institutional crisis".

The 272 signatories to the letter include 16 retired judges, 123 former bureaucrats (among them 14 ambassadors), and 133 retired armed forces officers. Some of the prominent among the 272 signatories are former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid, former RAW chief Sanjeev Tripathi, former IFS Laxmi Puri, and others.

This development comes amid Rahul Gandhi's continued criticism of the SIR process and the Election Commission, accusing them of facilitating "vote chori." The Congress has said the Election Commission's conduct during the SIR process has been "deeply disappointing" and demanded that the poll body immediately demonstrate that it is not functioning under the BJP's influence.

What did former judges, bureaucrats, and others say?

In a letter titled "Assault on National Constitutional Authorities," the signatories said, "We, the senior citizens of civil society, express our grave concern that India's democracy is under assault, not by force, but by a rising tide of venomous rhetoric directed toward its foundational institutions. Some political leaders, instead of offering genuine policy alternative, resort to provocative but unsubstantiated accusations in their theatrical political strategy.

After their attempts to tarnish the Indian Armed Forces by questioning their valour and accomplishments, and the Judiciary by questioning its fairness, Parliament, and its constitutional functionaries, now it is the turn of the Election Commission of India to face systematic and conspiratorial attacks on its integrity and reputation."

Slamming the Congress leader, the signatories said that he has repeatedly attacked the Election Commission, declaring that he has open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in vote theft.

The letter describes the Congress leader's "atom bomb" remarks as "unbelievably uncouth rhetoric". "Yet, despite such scathing accusations, there has been no formal complaint filed by him, along with the prescribed sworn affidavit, to escape his accountability for levelling unsubstantiated allegations and threatening public servants in performance of their duty," the letter reads.

"Moreover, several senior figures of Congress and other political parties, leftist NGOs, ideologically opinionated scholars, and a few attention seekers in other walks of life, have joined in with similarly blistering rhetoric against SIR, even declaring that the Commission has descended into complete shamelessness by acting like the 'B-team of the BJP'. Such fiery rhetoric may be emotionally powerful - but it collapses under scrutiny, because the ECI has publicly shared its SIR methodology, overseen verification by court-sanctioned means, removed ineligible names in a compliant manner, and added new eligible voters. This suggests that these accusations are an attempt to drape political frustration in the garb of institutional crisis," it says.

The letter further says the pattern of Congress leaders' behaviour reflects what might be called "impotent rage" —deep anger born of repeated electoral failure and frustration, without a concrete plan to reconnect with the people.

"When political leaders lose touch with the aspirations of ordinary citizens, they lash out at institutions instead of rebuilding their credibility. Theatrics replace analysis. Public spectacle takes the place of public service. The irony is stark: when electoral outcomes are favourable in certain States where opposition-driven political parties form governments, criticism of the Election Commission disappears. When they are unfavourable in certain States, the Commission becomes the villain in every narrative. This selective outrage exposes opportunism, not conviction. It is a convenient deflection: to give the impression that loss is not a result of strategy, but conspiracy," it says.

The letter refers to former Chief Election Commissioners TN Seshan and N Gopalaswami and says their unyielding leadership transformed the Election Commission into a formidable constitutional sentinel.

