All 27 Naxals killed in 'Operation Kagar' in Chhattisgarh identified: Check names, bounties and other details

A total of 27 Naxals were killed on May 21 during an encounter between security forces and Naxals as part of the biggest operation undertaken this year against left-wing extremists in the forest area of Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The offensive, codenamed 'Operation Kagar', involved as many as 20,000 troops and was led by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with units of Chhattisgarh Police. The security forces also recovered a huge amount of explosives, weapon-making factories and other logistical items of the ultras from their possession.
As per a senior police official, Naxals killed in the encounter were identified as dreaded cadres carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 3.33 crore in the state. During the operation, the security forces also killed Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, the general secretary of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).
The importance of the operation can be gauged from the fact that CRPF Director General (DG) GP Singh was camping continuously in the state, at Raipur and sometimes at Jagdalpur, since April 19 and has visited the operations area including the Karregutta hills, as per officials.
A list released by the authorities has now revealed the names and details of all 27 Naxals who were killed. Let's take a look at the information disclosed.
|S.No.
|Name
|Age
|Address
|Bounty
|1
|Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju
|70 years
|Andhra Pradesh
|Rs 10 crore
|2
|Jangu Naveen alias Madhu
|45 years
|Andhra Pradesh
|Rs 25 lakh
|3
|Sangeeta
|35 years
|Telangana
|Rs 10 lakh
|4
|Bhumika
|35 years
|Telangana
|Rs 10 lakh
|5
|Roshan alias Teepu
|35 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 10 lakh
|6
|Somali alias Sajintan
|30 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 10 lakh
|7
|Ugendra alia Vivek
|30 years
|Telangana
|Rs 8 lakh
|8
|Unga alias Gudda Madavi
|25 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 8 lakh
|9
|Buchchi alias Basanti
|25 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 8 lakh
|10
|Bheeme alias Maase Madavi
|25 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 8 lakh
|11
|Ravi Vando
|25 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 8 lakh
|12
|Geeta
|25 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 8 lakh
|13
|Jugo alias Jamuna Podiyam
|25 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 8 lakh
|14
|Vijja alias Lalsu Ursa
|23 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 8 lakh
|15
|Chhoti alias Reshma Podiyam
|23 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 8 lakh
|16
|Kosi alias Kranti Madavi
|23 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 8 lakh
|17
|Idame alias Sanaki Muchaki
|25 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 8 lakh
|18
|Surya alias Santu Tati
|22 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 8 lakh
|19
|Kosa alias Nagesh Hodi
|32 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 8 lakh
|20
|Raju Oyaam
|22 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 8 lakh
|21
|Badru Odhi
|26 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 8 lakh
|22
|Mandko alias Sarita
|30 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 8 lakh
|23
|Rajesh Telam alias Jila
|35 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 8 lakh
|24
|Aayate alias Rago Veko
|25 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 8 lakh
|25
|Kalpana Avalam alias Eedo
|20 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 8 lakh
|26
|Nandu alias Nilesh Mandavi
|30 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 8 lakh
|27
|Sunil
|25 years
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 8 lakh
Know about Operation Kagar
'Operation Kagar', the mission was launched on May 19 (Monday) by joint District Reserve Guard (DRG) teams of Chhattisgarh Police, supported by the Special Task Force (STF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The operation culminated in a massive 50-hour-long encounter with Naxals.
The offensive followed weeks of coordinated intelligence-gathering that tracked the movement of senior Maoist commanders in the rugged, forested tri-junction of Narayanpur, Bijapur, and Dantewada in Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the efforts of India's security forces for successfully carrying out the biggest operation to eliminate Naxals.
