  All 27 Naxals killed in 'Operation Kagar' in Chhattisgarh identified: Check names, bounties and other details

The identities of the 27 Naxals killed in the Chhattisgarh encounter have been revealed. Among them were several top Naxals with bounties on their heads, including Basavaraj, who carried the highest reward of Rs 10 crore.

A huge amount of explosives, weapon-making factories and other logistical items were also seized during the operation.
A huge amount of explosives, weapon-making factories and other logistical items were also seized during the operation.
Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
New Delhi:

A total of 27 Naxals were killed on May 21 during an encounter between security forces and Naxals as part of the biggest operation undertaken this year against left-wing extremists in the forest area of Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The offensive, codenamed 'Operation Kagar', involved as many as 20,000 troops and was led by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with units of Chhattisgarh Police. The security forces also recovered a huge amount of explosives, weapon-making factories and other logistical items of the ultras from their possession. 

As per a senior police official, Naxals killed in the encounter were identified as dreaded cadres carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 3.33 crore in the state. During the operation, the security forces also killed Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, the general secretary of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist). 

The importance of the operation can be gauged from the fact that CRPF Director General (DG) GP Singh was camping continuously in the state, at Raipur and sometimes at Jagdalpur, since April 19 and has visited the operations area including the Karregutta hills, as per officials.

A list released by the authorities has now revealed the names and details of all 27 Naxals who were killed. Let's take a look at the information disclosed.

 S.No.  Name  Age  Address  Bounty
 1  Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju  70 years  Andhra Pradesh  Rs 10 crore
 2  Jangu Naveen alias Madhu   45 years  Andhra Pradesh  Rs 25 lakh
 3  Sangeeta   35 years  Telangana  Rs 10 lakh
 4  Bhumika  35 years  Telangana   Rs 10 lakh
 5  Roshan alias Teepu  35 years  Chhattisgarh  Rs 10 lakh
 6  Somali alias Sajintan   30 years  Chhattisgarh  Rs 10 lakh
 7  Ugendra alia Vivek   30 years  Telangana   Rs 8 lakh
 8  Unga alias Gudda Madavi  25 years  Chhattisgarh   Rs 8 lakh
 9  Buchchi alias Basanti   25 years  Chhattisgarh  Rs 8 lakh
 10  Bheeme alias Maase Madavi   25 years  Chhattisgarh  Rs 8 lakh
 11  Ravi Vando  25 years  Chhattisgarh  Rs 8 lakh
 12  Geeta   25 years  Chhattisgarh  Rs 8 lakh
 13  Jugo alias Jamuna Podiyam   25 years  Chhattisgarh  Rs 8 lakh
 14  Vijja alias Lalsu Ursa   23 years  Chhattisgarh  Rs 8 lakh
 15  Chhoti alias Reshma Podiyam   23 years  Chhattisgarh  Rs 8 lakh
 16  Kosi alias Kranti Madavi   23 years  Chhattisgarh  Rs 8 lakh
 17  Idame alias Sanaki Muchaki   25 years  Chhattisgarh  Rs 8 lakh
 18  Surya alias Santu Tati   22 years  Chhattisgarh  Rs 8 lakh
 19  Kosa alias Nagesh Hodi   32 years  Chhattisgarh  Rs 8 lakh
 20  Raju Oyaam  22  years  Chhattisgarh  Rs 8 lakh
 21  Badru Odhi   26 years  Chhattisgarh  Rs 8 lakh
 22  Mandko alias Sarita  30 years  Chhattisgarh  Rs 8 lakh
 23  Rajesh Telam alias Jila  35 years  Chhattisgarh  Rs 8 lakh
 24  Aayate alias Rago Veko   25 years  Chhattisgarh  Rs 8 lakh
 25  Kalpana Avalam alias Eedo   20 years  Chhattisgarh  Rs 8 lakh
 26  Nandu alias Nilesh Mandavi   30 years  Chhattisgarh  Rs 8 lakh
 27  Sunil  25 years  Chhattisgarh  Rs 8 lakh

Know about Operation Kagar

'Operation Kagar', the mission was launched on May 19 (Monday) by joint District Reserve Guard (DRG) teams of Chhattisgarh Police, supported by the Special Task Force (STF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The operation culminated in a massive 50-hour-long encounter with Naxals. 

The offensive followed weeks of coordinated intelligence-gathering that tracked the movement of senior Maoist commanders in the rugged, forested tri-junction of Narayanpur, Bijapur, and Dantewada in Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the efforts of India's security forces for successfully carrying out the biggest operation to eliminate Naxals. 

ALSO READ: Operation Kagar: Know all about 50-hr-long mission that killed 27 Naxals, including Basavaraju in Chhattisgarh

ALSO READ: Operation Kagar: Know all about 50-hr-long mission that killed 27 Naxals, including Basavaraju in Chhattisgarh
Naxals Security Forces Chhattishgarh Encounter Crpf
