All 27 Naxals killed in 'Operation Kagar' in Chhattisgarh identified: Check names, bounties and other details The identities of the 27 Naxals killed in the Chhattisgarh encounter have been revealed. Among them were several top Naxals with bounties on their heads, including Basavaraj, who carried the highest reward of Rs 10 crore.

New Delhi:

A total of 27 Naxals were killed on May 21 during an encounter between security forces and Naxals as part of the biggest operation undertaken this year against left-wing extremists in the forest area of Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The offensive, codenamed 'Operation Kagar', involved as many as 20,000 troops and was led by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with units of Chhattisgarh Police. The security forces also recovered a huge amount of explosives, weapon-making factories and other logistical items of the ultras from their possession.

As per a senior police official, Naxals killed in the encounter were identified as dreaded cadres carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 3.33 crore in the state. During the operation, the security forces also killed Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, the general secretary of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The importance of the operation can be gauged from the fact that CRPF Director General (DG) GP Singh was camping continuously in the state, at Raipur and sometimes at Jagdalpur, since April 19 and has visited the operations area including the Karregutta hills, as per officials.

A list released by the authorities has now revealed the names and details of all 27 Naxals who were killed. Let's take a look at the information disclosed.

S.No. Name Age Address Bounty 1 Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju 70 years Andhra Pradesh Rs 10 crore 2 Jangu Naveen alias Madhu 45 years Andhra Pradesh Rs 25 lakh 3 Sangeeta 35 years Telangana Rs 10 lakh 4 Bhumika 35 years Telangana Rs 10 lakh 5 Roshan alias Teepu 35 years Chhattisgarh Rs 10 lakh 6 Somali alias Sajintan 30 years Chhattisgarh Rs 10 lakh 7 Ugendra alia Vivek 30 years Telangana Rs 8 lakh 8 Unga alias Gudda Madavi 25 years Chhattisgarh Rs 8 lakh 9 Buchchi alias Basanti 25 years Chhattisgarh Rs 8 lakh 10 Bheeme alias Maase Madavi 25 years Chhattisgarh Rs 8 lakh 11 Ravi Vando 25 years Chhattisgarh Rs 8 lakh 12 Geeta 25 years Chhattisgarh Rs 8 lakh 13 Jugo alias Jamuna Podiyam 25 years Chhattisgarh Rs 8 lakh 14 Vijja alias Lalsu Ursa 23 years Chhattisgarh Rs 8 lakh 15 Chhoti alias Reshma Podiyam 23 years Chhattisgarh Rs 8 lakh 16 Kosi alias Kranti Madavi 23 years Chhattisgarh Rs 8 lakh 17 Idame alias Sanaki Muchaki 25 years Chhattisgarh Rs 8 lakh 18 Surya alias Santu Tati 22 years Chhattisgarh Rs 8 lakh 19 Kosa alias Nagesh Hodi 32 years Chhattisgarh Rs 8 lakh 20 Raju Oyaam 22 years Chhattisgarh Rs 8 lakh 21 Badru Odhi 26 years Chhattisgarh Rs 8 lakh 22 Mandko alias Sarita 30 years Chhattisgarh Rs 8 lakh 23 Rajesh Telam alias Jila 35 years Chhattisgarh Rs 8 lakh 24 Aayate alias Rago Veko 25 years Chhattisgarh Rs 8 lakh 25 Kalpana Avalam alias Eedo 20 years Chhattisgarh Rs 8 lakh 26 Nandu alias Nilesh Mandavi 30 years Chhattisgarh Rs 8 lakh 27 Sunil 25 years Chhattisgarh Rs 8 lakh

Know about Operation Kagar

'Operation Kagar', the mission was launched on May 19 (Monday) by joint District Reserve Guard (DRG) teams of Chhattisgarh Police, supported by the Special Task Force (STF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The operation culminated in a massive 50-hour-long encounter with Naxals.

The offensive followed weeks of coordinated intelligence-gathering that tracked the movement of senior Maoist commanders in the rugged, forested tri-junction of Narayanpur, Bijapur, and Dantewada in Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the efforts of India's security forces for successfully carrying out the biggest operation to eliminate Naxals.

ALSO READ: Operation Kagar: Know all about 50-hr-long mission that killed 27 Naxals, including Basavaraju in Chhattisgarh