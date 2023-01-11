26 trains, several flights delayed as dense fog cripples Northern Indian Region | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 26 trains and several flights were delayed as dense fog cripples the Northern Indian Region

Trains, flights delayed: Several trains and flights continue to run late as the dense fog has blanketed several parts of the country amid the shivering cold. According to Indian Railways, at least 26 trains are running late in the Northern Railway region. The Indian Railways also released the list of trains that are running late.

According to the railway, Gaya-Mahabodhi Express, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express, Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express are some of the notable trains whose services have been hit due to the foggy weather.

Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Samapark Kranti Express, Rewa -Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Express, Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, Rajendra Nagar Terminal- New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Ghazipur City-Anand Vihar Terminal Suhaildev Express, Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Superfast Express, Hyderbad-Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Express, MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, and Amritsar-Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Express are late by 1.15, 7, 2.45, 2.30, 10, 6.30, 1.45, 2.30, 3.30, 8.30 hours, respectively.

Check full list of trains running late:

Several flights delayed

Meanwhile, the operations of at least 45 flights have also been hit due to the inclement weather. According to reports, flights including Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Chennai, Delhi-Jaisalmer, Delhi-Bareilly, Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Srinagar, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Guwahati have been delayed owing to the fog and cold in the national capital.

Delhi records minimum temperature of 5.9°C

Amid the prevailing cold wave, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9°C, at 6.10 am on Wednesday, According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the visibility in Palam area recorded at 100 metres.

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast light rain or drizzle on January 12 and 13. The skies will remain cloudy. Light rains can also hit Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies)

