26/11 Mumbai terror attack case: Tahawwur Rana seeks private counsel, Patiala House Court to decide on Aug 7 Tahawwur Rana, alleged mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, seeks to appoint private counsel, with the Patiala House Court set to decide on August 7.

New Delhi:

In a significant development in the high-profile 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, alleged mastermind Tahawwur Rana has expressed his desire to engage a private legal counsel to represent him. Until now, Rana has been represented by a court-appointed legal aid counsel. He has reportedly sought permission to speak with his family to arrange for a private lawyer, according to news agency ANI.

However, Tihar Jail authorities recently denied Rana regular telephonic access to his family, restricting his communication amid strict prison protocols. The Patiala House Court, after receiving responses from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and jail officials, has reserved its order on Rana’s plea. The decision on whether Rana can appoint private counsel and have regular family communication is expected on August 7.

Earlier in June, the court had granted Rana limited phone access, allowing him to make a single supervised call to his family. This call was conducted under the watchful eye of senior Tihar Jail officials as part of prison safety measures.

In addition to the legal counsel request, the court approved Rana’s plea for a bed and mattress inside Tihar Jail on medical grounds, despite opposition from the jail authorities. Typically, such amenities are only granted to inmates aged 65 and above. At 64 and a half years old, Rana argued medical necessity, a claim supported by his complete medical history submitted to the prison authorities.

Tahawwur Rana is believed to be a close associate of David Coleman Headley, a US national and the key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Rana was extradited from the United States to India earlier this year after the Supreme Court of the US dismissed his review petition in April, paving the way for his transfer.

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks remain one of the most brutal terrorist acts in India's recent history. On November 26, 2008, ten heavily armed Pakistani terrorists infiltrated Mumbai by sea and launched coordinated attacks on multiple high-profile targets, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Taj Mahal and Oberoi Trident hotels, and Nariman House. The nearly 60-hour siege resulted in 166 fatalities and left a lasting impact on the nation.

As Tahawwur Rana’s case proceeds, all eyes will be on the Patiala House Court’s verdict on his plea for private legal representation, set to be delivered on August 7.