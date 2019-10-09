Wednesday, October 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 25 kg sandalwood recovered at airport, 2 Sudanese arrested

25 kg sandalwood recovered at airport, 2 Sudanese arrested

The two Sudanese nationals were stopped for a security check at the Mumbai airport's Gate number 6 atTerminal 2. When their luggage was checked, the CISF personnel found around 25 kg of sandalwood chips kept inside.

PTI PTI
Mumbai Published on: October 09, 2019 16:34 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

25 kg sandalwood recovered at airport, 2 Sudanese arrested

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has recovered 25 kg of sandalwood chips from the luggage of two Sudanese nationals at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, following which the duo was arrested, an official said on Wednesday.

The recovery was made on Tuesday during the random checking of passengers based on their profiling, the official said.

"The two Sudanese nationals were stopped for a security check at the Mumbai airport's Gate number 6 atTerminal 2. When their luggage was checked, the CISF personnel

found around 25 kg of sandalwood chips kept inside," he said.

The duo was scheduled to board an Ethiopian Airways flight ET-641. They were on their way to Adis Ababa with the smuggled chips, the official said.

Since the last one month, the CISF has foiled at least four attempts of smuggling of the sandalwood by Sudanese nationals, he added.

According to the official, in four different cases of sandalwood smuggling, the CISF have seized at least 129 kg of sandalwood, worth around Rs 15 lakh, at the city airport and
arrested five persons over the last one month.

Last month, the crime branch of the Mumbai police had raided godowns in western suburbs and seized around 1.40 tonnes of sandalwood worth Rs 8 crore.

ALSO READ | UP drug smuggling kingpin arrested by STF

ALSO READ | Inter-state fake cement racket busted, 12 held in Noida
 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySudhanshu Trivedi elected to Rajya Sabha from UP