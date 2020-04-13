25 Indian districts which haven't reported a single coronavirus infection in 14 days

Image Source : PTI South Goa hasn't reported a single case in the last 14 days (representational image)

As India continues to reel under the impact of coronavirus, having recorded 796 new infections nationwide in the last 24 hours, the fact remains that at least 25 districts across 15 states have not recorded a single case in the last 14 days. The information was shared by Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal at his daily press briefing on Monday.

These 25 districts lie in the states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Manipur, Mizoram and Kerala among others.

The rather pleasant news comes as coronavirus infections in the country reached 9,152, including 308 deaths.

Here's a comprehensive list:

Chattisgarh - Raj Nand Gaon, Durg, Bilaspur

Maharashtra - Gondia

Karnataka - Davangiri, Kodagu, Tumkuru and Udupi

Goa - South Goa

Kerala - Kottayam and Wayanad

Manipur - West Imphal

Mizoram - Aizwal West

Punjab - SBS Nagar

Bihar - Patna, Nalanda and Munger

Rajasthan - Pratapgarh

Haryana - Panipat, Rohtak and Sirsa

Uttrakhand- Pauri Garhwal

Telangana - Bhadradari Kothagudem

Union Territories

Puducherry - Mahe

Jammu and Kashmir - Rajouri

