25 Indian districts which haven't reported a single coronavirus infection in 14 days

As India continues to reel under the impact of coronavirus, having recorded 796 new infections nationwide in the last 24 hours, the fact remains that at least 25 districts across 15 states have not recorded a single case in the last 14 days. The information was shared by Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal at his daily press briefing on Monday.
These 25 districts lie in the states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Manipur, Mizoram and Kerala among others.
The rather pleasant news comes as coronavirus infections in the country reached 9,152, including 308 deaths.
Here's a comprehensive list:
Chattisgarh - Raj Nand Gaon, Durg, Bilaspur
Maharashtra - Gondia
Karnataka - Davangiri, Kodagu, Tumkuru and Udupi
Goa - South Goa
Kerala - Kottayam and Wayanad
Manipur - West Imphal
Mizoram - Aizwal West
Punjab - SBS Nagar
Bihar - Patna, Nalanda and Munger
Rajasthan - Pratapgarh
Haryana - Panipat, Rohtak and Sirsa
Uttrakhand- Pauri Garhwal
Telangana - Bhadradari Kothagudem
Union Territories
Puducherry - Mahe
Jammu and Kashmir - Rajouri
