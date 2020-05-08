India's 216 districts haven't reported a single COVID-19 case till date

Image Source : PTI Police vehicles convoy patrol a street during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading coronavirus disease, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, May 7, 2020.

At least 216 districts in India haven't reported a single case of the coronavirus till now, the Union Health Ministry said in a briefing on Friday. Giving out details, the ministry said about 42 districts did not record any fresh infections in the last 28 days while 29 districts had no new case of the virus in the last 21 days. At least 36 districts haven't seen any new case in the last 14 days, the ministry said, adding that 46 districts didn't record any fresh case in the last seven days.

India has recorded at least 56,342 coronavirus cases so far. While 1,886 succumbed to the respiratory infection, 16540 bounced back and recovered. In the last 24 hours, about 3390 new cases of the virus have emerged while 1,273 recovered. The recovery percentage, now, is 29.36 percent, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health, said. "Till now, 16,540 patients have been cured and 37,916 patients are under active medical supervision."

Talking about the recent warning by AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria on the expected peak in infections, Agarwal said it is not necessary that we would reach a peak in June and July. If the guidelines are followed and there is community support, we may not reach the peak stage, he said.

