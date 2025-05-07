21 well-known training terror camps destroyed in Pakistan, PoK by Indian armed forces | Full list Drone attacks were reported from Pakistan Punjab's Muridke as India conducted Operation Sindoor across several terror targets in Pakistan. Locals told media that the drone attacks destroyed the administrative area of a mosque, along with its roof.

New Delhi:

The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday (May 7), provided detailed insights into 'Operation Sindoor', a precision strike operation launched to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 (Tuesday), Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Drone attacks were reported from Pakistan Punjab's Muridke, as India conducted Operation Sindoor across several terror targets in Pakistan. Locals told the media that the drone attacks destroyed the administrative area of a mosque, along with its roof.

Here is complete list of 21 locations where Indian forces attacked Pakistan and PoK-

Sawai Nala Syed Na Bilal Maskar-E-Aqsa Chelabandi Abdullah Bin Masood Dulai Garhi Habibullah Batrasi Balakot Oghi Boi Sensa Gulpur Kotli Barali Dungi Barnala Mehmoona Joya Sarjal Muridke Bahawalpur

(Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB ) 21 well-known training terror camps destroyed in Pakistan, POJK by Indian armed forces.

Terror camps in Pakistan destroyed in retaliation for Pahalgam Attack

1. Sarjal/Tehra Kalan facility, Jaish-e-Mohammad Shakargarh, District Narowal, Punjab, Pakistan- This is the main launching site of JeM for infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. This facility is located inside the premises of a Primary Health Center in Tehra Kalan Village of Sarjal area to conceal its real purpose. Sarjal camp in Sialkot lies 6 km inside Pakistan. It's the camp where those terrorists involved in the killing of four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel received their training.

2. Mehmoona Joya camp/facility of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) lies 12-18 km inside Pakistan and is located near Kotli Bhutta Government Hospital in the Head Marala area of Sialkot District of Punjab, Pakistan. The terror backers, Pakistan ISI, have facilitated the setting up of such launch facilities along the IB and LoC in Government buildings to hide or conceal terror infrastructure. It's one of the biggest camps of Hizbul Mujahideen. It is one of the control centres for spreading terrorism in the Kathua, Jammu region. The camp planned and directed the attack on the Pathankot air force base camp.is located near Kotli Bhutta Govt. Hospital in the Head Marala area of Sialkot District of Punjab, Pakistan. The terror backers, Pakistan ISI, have facilitated the setting up of such launch facilities along the IB and LoC in Government buildings to hide/conceal terror infrastructure.

3. Established in the year 2000, Markaz Taiba is the ‘alma mater’ and the most important training centre of LeT located in Nangal Sahdan, Muridke, Sheikhupura, Punjab, Pakistan. Muridke is the place where terrorists involved in the 2008 Mumbai Terror attacks- Ajmal Kasab and David Headley received their training.

4. Markaz Subhan Allah, Jaish-e-Mohammad Bahawalpur, Punjab, Pakistan- This Markaz serves as the operational headquarter of JeM and is associated with terrorist plannings, including Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019. Perpetrators of the Pulwama attack were trained at this camp.

(Image Source : INDIAN ARMY ) Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and PoK under Operation Sindoor.

Terror camps in PoK destroyed in retaliation

5. Sawai Nala Camp in Muzaffarabad is one of the most important training camps of LeT and is used for the recruitment, registration and training of LeT cadres. This camp has been functional since early 2000.

6. Markaz Syedna Bilal- Syedna Bilal Masjid is the main centre of JeM in PoJK, located opposite Red Fort, Muzaffarabad. This facility is used as a transit camp for JeM terrorists prior to their launching into J&K. At any point of time 50-100 cadres resides in this facility.

7. Maskar Raheel Shahid, Hizbul-Mujahideen Kotli, PoJK- Located at approximately 2.5 km from Mahuli Puli (a bridge on Mahuli Nalla on Mirpur-Kotli road) in Kotli District, PoJK, Maskar Rahil Shahid is one of the oldest facilities of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). It is a secluded facility and accessible only via a kuchcha track. The camp is located in a hilly area and comprises barracks, four rooms being used for keeping arms & ammunition, an office and for residential purposes for terrorists.

8. Markaz Ahle Hadith Barnala Lashkar-e-Taiba Bhimber District, PoJK- Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala is one of the important Markaz of LeT in PoJK and is used for infiltration of LeT terrorists and arms/ammunition into Poonch – Rajouri - Reasi sector. The Markaz is situated at the outskirts of Barnala town on Kote Jamel road and is at a distance of 500 metres from Barnala town and 200 metres from Kote Jemel road. Markaz Ahle Hadith Kotli, is located 9 km and 13 km from LoC, respectively, were targeted by the Indian Armed Forces as a part of Operation Sindoor.

9. Markaz Saidna Hazrat Abbas Bin Abdul Mutalib (Markaz Abbas) of JeM is located in Mohalla Roli Dhara Bypass Road, Kotli, PoJK. This Markaz is located approximately 2 km south-east of Kotli Military Camp.