Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. 21 well-known training terror camps destroyed in Pakistan, PoK by Indian armed forces | Full list

21 well-known training terror camps destroyed in Pakistan, PoK by Indian armed forces | Full list

Drone attacks were reported from Pakistan Punjab's Muridke as India conducted Operation Sindoor across several terror targets in Pakistan. Locals told media that the drone attacks destroyed the administrative area of a mosque, along with its roof.

Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and PoK under Operation Sindoor, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.
Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and PoK under Operation Sindoor, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB
Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday (May 7), provided detailed insights into 'Operation Sindoor', a precision strike operation launched to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 (Tuesday), Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Drone attacks were reported from Pakistan Punjab's Muridke, as India conducted Operation Sindoor across several terror targets in Pakistan. Locals told the media that the drone attacks destroyed the administrative area of a mosque, along with its roof.

 

Here is complete list of 21 locations where Indian forces attacked Pakistan and PoK-  

  1. Sawai Nala 
  2. Syed Na Bilal 
  3. Maskar-E-Aqsa
  4. Chelabandi 
  5. Abdullah Bin Masood
  6. Dulai  
  7. Garhi Habibullah 
  8. Batrasi 
  9. Balakot 
  10. Oghi 
  11. Boi
  12. Sensa 
  13. Gulpur 
  14. Kotli 
  15. Barali
  16. Dungi 
  17. Barnala
  18. Mehmoona Joya
  19. Sarjal
  20. Muridke 
  21. Bahawalpur 

India Tv - Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and PoK under Operatio
(Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB )21 well-known training terror camps destroyed in Pakistan, POJK by Indian armed forces.

Terror camps in Pakistan destroyed in retaliation for Pahalgam Attack

1. Sarjal/Tehra Kalan facility, Jaish-e-Mohammad Shakargarh, District Narowal, Punjab, Pakistan- This is the main launching site of JeM for infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. This facility is located inside the premises of a Primary Health Center in Tehra Kalan Village of Sarjal area to conceal its real purpose. Sarjal camp in Sialkot lies 6 km inside Pakistan. It's the camp where those terrorists involved in the killing of four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel received their training. 

2. Mehmoona Joya camp/facility of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) lies 12-18 km inside Pakistan and is located near Kotli Bhutta Government Hospital in the Head Marala area of Sialkot District of Punjab, Pakistan. The terror backers, Pakistan ISI, have facilitated the setting up of such launch facilities along the IB and LoC in Government buildings to hide or conceal terror infrastructure. It's one of the biggest camps of Hizbul Mujahideen. It is one of the control centres for spreading terrorism in the Kathua, Jammu region. The camp planned and directed the attack on the Pathankot air force base camp.is located near Kotli Bhutta Govt. Hospital in the Head Marala area of Sialkot District of Punjab, Pakistan. The terror backers, Pakistan ISI, have facilitated the setting up of such launch facilities along the IB and LoC in Government buildings to hide/conceal terror infrastructure.

3. Established in the year 2000, Markaz Taiba is the ‘alma mater’ and the most important training centre of LeT located in Nangal  Sahdan, Muridke, Sheikhupura, Punjab, Pakistan. Muridke is the place where terrorists involved in the 2008 Mumbai Terror attacks- Ajmal Kasab and David Headley received their training.

4. Markaz Subhan Allah, Jaish-e-Mohammad Bahawalpur, Punjab, Pakistan- This Markaz serves as the operational headquarter of JeM and is associated with terrorist plannings, including Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019. Perpetrators of the Pulwama attack were trained at this camp. 

India Tv - 21 well known training terror camps destroyed in Pakistan PoK, air strikes in Pakistan, air force, M
(Image Source : INDIAN ARMY )Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and PoK under Operation Sindoor.

Terror camps in PoK destroyed in retaliation 

5. Sawai Nala Camp in Muzaffarabad is one of the most important training camps of LeT and is used for the recruitment, registration and training of LeT cadres.  This camp has been functional since early 2000. 

6. Markaz Syedna Bilal- Syedna Bilal Masjid is the main centre of JeM in PoJK, located opposite Red Fort, Muzaffarabad. This facility is used as a transit camp for JeM terrorists prior to their launching into J&K. At any point of time 50-100 cadres resides in this facility.

7. Maskar Raheel Shahid, Hizbul-Mujahideen Kotli, PoJK- Located at approximately 2.5 km from Mahuli Puli (a bridge on Mahuli Nalla on Mirpur-Kotli road) in Kotli District, PoJK, Maskar Rahil Shahid is one of the oldest facilities of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). It is a secluded facility and accessible only via a kuchcha track. The camp is located in a hilly area and comprises barracks, four rooms being used for keeping arms & ammunition, an office and for residential purposes for terrorists. 

8. Markaz Ahle Hadith Barnala Lashkar-e-Taiba Bhimber District, PoJK- Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala is one of the important Markaz of LeT in PoJK and is used for infiltration of LeT terrorists and arms/ammunition into Poonch – Rajouri - Reasi sector.  The Markaz is situated at the outskirts of Barnala town on Kote Jamel road and is at a distance of 500 metres from Barnala town and 200 metres from Kote Jemel road. Markaz Ahle Hadith Kotli, is located 9 km and 13 km from LoC, respectively, were targeted by the Indian Armed Forces as a part of Operation Sindoor.

9. Markaz Saidna Hazrat Abbas Bin Abdul Mutalib (Markaz Abbas) of  JeM is located in Mohalla Roli Dhara Bypass Road, Kotli, PoJK. This  Markaz is located approximately 2 km south-east of Kotli Military Camp.

Operation Sindoor: Full Coverage
How India tracked terror hideouts in Pakistan? The agency behind operation's success

PM Modi coined name 'Operation Sindoor' for military strikes in Pakistan, PoK

Indian Army blows up terror camp across LoC in retaliation to Pakistani firing in J-K post 'Operation Sindoor'

Operation Sindoor: A detailed timeline of India's military strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan

Operation Sindoor: India's military strikes on Pak terror bases is a tribute to Pahalgam victims
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Attack Pahalgam Terror Attack Terror Camps Pakistan India Attacks Pakistan India Pakistan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\