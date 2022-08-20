Saturday, August 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 2024 LS polls will be walkover for BJP if Kejriwal pitted against Modi, says Assam CM Himanta Sarma

2024 LS polls will be walkover for BJP if Kejriwal pitted against Modi, says Assam CM Himanta Sarma

On allegation by the AAP that the Centre is trying to destroy the healthcare model initiated by Kejriwal's party, the Assam chief minister maintained that Delhi's 'mohalla clinics' cannot be a model for healthcare.

PTI Reported By: PTI Guwahati Published on: August 20, 2022 14:38 IST
BJP, AAP, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be a walkover for the BJP if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal is pitted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed that the Delhi chief minister is not even known in many states, which will lead to a further increase in the BJP's tally in the Lok Sabha. "Badhiya hai (It will be fine)," Sarma quipped, when asked by reporters whether it will be Modi versus Kejriwal in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"In any game, say cricket, an opposition is needed. Someone needs to play against Australia also. Modiji versus Kejriwal will be a good game," he said. The BJP leader claimed that people in many states haven't even heard of Kejriwal and if he is pitted against Modi, BJP will be happy as the party's tally in the Lok Sabha will increase manifold due to it.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia, accused in excise policy scam, says BJP not worried about fraud, but Arvind Kejriwal

"It will amount to a walkover," Sarma asserted. On allegation by the AAP that the Centre is trying to destroy the healthcare model initiated by Kejriwal's party, the Assam chief minister maintained that Delhi's 'mohalla clinics' cannot be a model for healthcare. Asserting that Assam's healthcare system, instead, can serve as a model, Sarma said, "If there can be at all a model (for healthcare), people should come down to Assam and see how in every district we are promoting a medical college."

"Delhi's mohalla clinics cannot be a model. No one will come to India to see our healthcare facilities if mohalla clinics become the model," he added, while refraining from elaborating on the alleged shortcomings in the AAP initiative in the national capital.

Related Stories
Bihar minister Tej Pratap becomes Oppn's target over presence of brother-in-law in govt meeting

Bihar minister Tej Pratap becomes Oppn's target over presence of brother-in-law in govt meeting

Manish Sisodia raided: What's the controversy around Kejriwal govt's new Excise Policy?

Manish Sisodia raided: What's the controversy around Kejriwal govt's new Excise Policy?

Delhi liquor policy scam: Manish Sisodia is accused no.1 in CBI FIR

Delhi liquor policy scam: Manish Sisodia is accused no.1 in CBI FIR

AAP NYT article: BJP claims paid advertisement, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann counters

AAP NYT article: BJP claims paid advertisement, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann counters

Himachal Pradesh: BJP president Nadda addresses 2 public rallies in Sirmour

Himachal Pradesh: BJP president Nadda addresses 2 public rallies in Sirmour

Working on strategy to become alternative to BJD, BJP in Odisha: AAP

Working on strategy to become alternative to BJD, BJP in Odisha: AAP

Kapil Sibal takes a jibe at CBI, says 'agency is uncaged parrot whose plumes are saffron'

Kapil Sibal takes a jibe at CBI, says 'agency is uncaged parrot whose plumes are saffron'

Bihar: Congress urges Nitish, Tejashwi to take necessary steps over law minister row

Bihar: Congress urges Nitish, Tejashwi to take necessary steps over law minister row

Also Read | Mukhtar Ansari ED raids: 100 benami properties papers linked to mafia-turned-politician unearthed

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News