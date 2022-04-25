2022 to see three Chief Justices in three months: This has happened only once before | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice N V Ramana

The year 2022 will see three Chief Justices of India (CJI) helming the judiciary. While the incumbent Justice NV Ramana took charge as the 48th Chief Justice of India on April 24 last year, the year will see two new CJIs assuming the charge at the fag end.

With this, 2022 will become only the second such year since the Supreme Court's inception in 1950 when it will have three different CJIs.

CJI Ramana is scheduled to retire on August 26. He will be succeeded by Justice UU Lalit. He will serve as the CJI for a period of a little more than two months. He will retire on November 8 after which Justice Chandrachud will take over as the CJI and helm the judiciary for more than 2 years.

Justice Chandrachud will also become one of the longest serving CJIs. He will hold the post till November 10, 2024.

With this, the master of roster power will go through three hands in three months after mid-2022, according to Bar and Bench.

READ MORE: Nine new Supreme Court judges take oath, strength rises to 33

Latest India News