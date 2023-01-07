2022 is India's fifth warmest year since 1901, says IMD

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi recorded a cold wave with the minimum temperature at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi plunging to 1.8 degrees Celsius on January 6.

The year 2022 was the fifth warmest year for India since 1901, the IMD said in an official statement on the climate of India. The weather office said that the annual mean land surface air temperature was 0.51 degrees Celsius above the long-term average which is the mean temperature for the 1981-2010 period, the statement read.

However, this was lower than the highest warming observed in India in 2016 when the average temperature was 0.71 degrees Celsius. During the 2022 winter season, the all-India mean temperatures were normal with an anomaly of -0.04 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecasting agency predicted on January 6 that cold wave and cold day conditions over northwest India may subside after 24 hours. Earlier on Friday, IMD said dense fog blanketed several parts of north India and the situation would continue in the coming weeks.

Delhi recorded a cold wave with the minimum temperature at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi plunging to 1.8 degrees Celsius on January 6. Meanwhile, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 4.0°C and Delhi Ridge recorded 3.3°C said IMD.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Delhi weather UPDATE: Severe cold wave, dense fog in NCR; over 30 trains running late

Latest India News