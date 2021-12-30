Recap 2021: Biggest news events that kept us occupied throughout the year | Viral Videos

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A look at biggest news events in 2021.

2021 has been a challenging year on many fronts. Be it fighting the pandemic, farm laws protests, launching the vaccination drive, dealing with China, or conducting elections in post-Covid era, the year witnessed several big events. Now when we are nearing the year end, ready to welcome new year 2022, let's take a look at biggest newspoints that kept us occupied through the course of the year.

Proud moment for India | Approved two Covid vaccines

A breakthrough and proud moment for the country when two vaccines -- Covishield by Oxford-Astrazeneca and Covaxin -- indigeously developed by Bharat Biotech -- were approved by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). PM Modi congratulated scientists, innovators on Twitter. This was a big breakthrough in fight against the infectious disease.

Delhi's Capitol Hill-like moment | When Red Fort was insulted during farmers protest

The day started with proud images of Republic Day celebrations from across the country. Just as India's military might and cultural diversity were on display at the Rajpath during the traditional January 26 parade, protesting farmers defying law and order protocols started pouring in from Delhi borders. Soon, it became amply clear that things were going to turn ugly, and it happened rapidly. Thousands of farmers, fringe elements lay seize on Red Fort. The sanctity of the protest never remained same after that.

Bengal Elections | When Mithun Da said, "I'm cobra, one bite is enough"

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Bengal Polls 2021. While addressing a rally in Kolkata, Chakraborty said, "Ami joldhorao noi, bele borao noi... ami ekta cobra, ek chobol-ei chobi (Don't mistake me for a harmless snake, I am a cobra, can kill people in one bite)."

Bengal elections | Mamata said pushed by crowd, injured, conspiracy against me

Mamata's leg injury was a turning point in Bengal election campaign. The chief minister alleged she was deliberately pushed by crowd as part of conspiracy to take advantage in polls. There is no denying that the CM took political mileage out of it and used sympathy tactics to gain votes.

Milestone achieved | PM Modi congratulated India on administering 100 crore doses of vaccines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation as India achieved a milestone feat of administering 100 crore vaccine doses. PM Modi's address to the nation comes a day after India's vaccination coverage against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) breached the one billion milestone mark.

Taliban captured Afghanistan | Bomb blasts, desperate scenes at Kabul airport

The Taliban, a militant group that ran the country in the late 1990s, took control in Afghanistan again on August 15. The U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 ousted the insurgents from power, but they never left. After they blitzed across the country in recent days, the Western-backed government that has run the country for 20 years collapsed. Afghans, fearing for the future, were racing to the airport, one of the last routes to exit the country.

Once again PM Modi played dhol on sidelines of Glasgow climate summit with Indian community members

PM Modi loves playing drums! Here the proof:

When PM Modi had a Tête-à-tête with Kamala Harris at iconic US building

Photos of first ever in-person meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris went viral during Tête-à-tête at an iconic US venue.

PM Modi announced repealing of farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 announced that the government decided to repeal the three farm laws. Addressing the nation on the occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, PM Modi said that in the coming Parliament session, the government will take constitutional measures to repeal these farm laws. The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on November 29.

CDS General Bipin Rawat chopper crash | Tragedy India cannot ever forget

Nation was in shock when news came that an air force chopper Mi-17V5 with CDS chief General Bipin Rawat, wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other army personnel onboard, crashed in Tamil Nadu. Nobody survived.

ALSO READ | Recap 2021 - A year of space tourism, launch of biggest telescope and many milestones | Pics, Videos

ALSO READ | India Recap 2021: From Vaccine Century to General Rawat's death - What all made headlines

Latest India News