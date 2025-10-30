2020 Delhi riots: Police allege 'regime-change operation' in SC affidavit against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Khalid, Imam, and the rest of the accused persons were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The Delhi Police has opposed the bail plea of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others in the UAPA case linked to a "larger conspiracy" behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court on Thursday, the Delhi Police claimed that the motive behind the protests was a "regime-change operation" rather than a mere act of protest.

Conspiracy was planned at Trump's visit to India

It said that the materials on record, including the chats referring to US President Donald Trump, indicated that the "conspiracy was pre-planned when the US President was to make an official visit to India and sought to be replicated and executed pan India."

This was done so as to draw the attention of international media and to make the issue of CAA a global issue by portraying it as an act of a pogrom of the Muslims community in India, according to the affidavit of the Delhi police. The issue of CAA was carefully chosen to serve as a "radicalising catalyst" camouflaged in the name of "peaceful protest", the affidavit said.

The affidavit said that the "deep-rooted, premeditated and pre-planned conspiracy" led to the death of 53 people and large-scale damage to public property. Evidence on record suggests that the instant conspiracy was sought to be replicated and executed PAN India, said Delhi police in the affidavit.

Petitioners tried to derail and delay proceedings

"No ground for bail has been made by the petitioners. It is submitted that it does not lie with the petitioners who for malafide and mischievous reasons have delayed the commencement of trial to come and play victim card and seek bail on the ground of prolonged incarceration".

According to the affidavit, the police claimed that the accused have been deliberately delaying the trial by seeking repeated adjournments and postponing hearings. The police noted that 39 dates were fixed for proceedings under Section 207 of the CrPC, but the accused allegedly delayed accepting the case files. The Delhi High Court, the affidavit added, has also acknowledged that the trial has been prolonged due to the conduct of the accused.

According to the affidavit, the conduct of the petitioners in the present case is riddled with brazen and blatant abuse of the process of law. The petitioners through their malafide machinations have made every attempt available to them in the book to delay, derail and obfuscate the investigation and trial in the matter.

Jail not bail

Invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Delhi Police, in an affidavit, asserted that "jail not bail" is the rule for such serious offences.

Refuting claims that the case involves around 900 witnesses, the Delhi Police stated that only 100–150 key witnesses remain, whose testimonies can be completed expeditiously.

The affidavit named Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Meeran Haider, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Gulfisha Fatima, and Mohammad Salim Khan as part of the alleged conspiracy.

According to the police, a "Delhi Protest Support Group" and a related WhatsApp group were formed to coordinate and incite violence. The affidavit further claimed that Umar Khalid had urged women in Seelampur to collect items such as knives, bottles, acid, stones, and chili powder for use in protests. When local women reportedly refused to cooperate, he allegedly mobilized women from Jahangirpuri to join demonstrations in Jafrabad.

The police said witness statements and photographs supported Khalid's involvement, asserting that he and others had planned the "first phase" of the Delhi riots between December 13 and 20, 2019.

The affidavit also alleged that mosque imams were incited to include inflammatory content from pamphlets in their sermons. Citing Khalid’s speeches, the police claimed that in December 2019 at Jamia Millia Islamia, he referred to the events as "just a spark," and in January 2020 in Asansol, he described the Indian Constitution and the state as anti-Muslim, urging Muslims to “secede from India.”

The Delhi Police further alleged that Khalid maintained links with radical organizations that distributed provocative pamphlets and mobilized crowds in Muslim-majority areas, adding that Delhi was targeted to spread both violence and a political narrative nationwide.

Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, masterminds of 2020 riots?

Khalid, Imam, and the rest of the accused persons were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The accused, who have denied all the allegations against them, have been in jail since 2020 and had moved the high court after a trial court rejected their bail pleas.

