2013 Gandhi Maidan blasts case: 4 awarded death sentences

2013 Gandhi Maidan serial blast | An NIA court on Monday pronounced death sentences for four accused, while two other were given life imprisonment, two got 10 years jail term, and one accused was given seven years sentence in 2013 serial blasts, at the then PM candidate Narendra Modi’s rally. At least six people had lost their lives in these blasts.

A special NIA court had convicted 10 people in connection with the 2013 serial blasts that left six dead and scores injured at the venue of a political rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the chief minister of Gujarat.

Special NIA judge Gurvinder Mehrotra, who passed the order, also acquitted one of the accused of want of evidence.

Those who were pronounced guilty are Imtiaz Ansari, Mujibullah, Haider Ali, Firoz Aslam, Omar Ansari, Iftekhar, Ahmed Husain, Umair Siddiqui and Azharuddin. The court acquitted Fakhruddin, he added.

The blasts had taken place at the Gandhi Maidan on October 27, 2013 when the BJP’s ‘Hunkar Rally’ addressed by Modi, who had been declared the party’s prime ministerial candidate, was underway.

The explosions and the ensuing stampede had claimed six lives, while scores were injured.

Although no terror outfit claimed responsibility for the serial blasts, the involvement of SIMI and its new avatar, the Indian Mujahideen, was suspected.

