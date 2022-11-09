2012 Chhawla rape case: DCW takes suo moto cognizance for safety, welfare of victim’s family

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DCW steps in for ensuring the safety of the victim's family.

Chhawla rape case 2012: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday took a suo moto cognizance for the welfare of the family of the deceased 19-year-old girl and wrote to Delhi DCP Headquarters seeking information regarding security to the family and details of steps taken to ensure their safety. The commission also sought action taken report from the police.

DCW Swati Maliwal tweeted, “In 2012, a 19-year-old girl was gang-raped and murdered in Delhi. The High Court sentenced the culprits of this terrible case to death but was acquitted by the Supreme Court. This is the case in which acid was poured in the girl's eyes and a bottle of liquor was put in her private part. Wouldn't this boost the morale of the rapist?”

SC acquits 3 rape convicts who were sentenced death

The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted three men sentenced to death for the gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Delhi's Chhawla area in 2012. The three men are accused of abducting, gangraping and brutally killing the woman in February 2012. Her mutilated body was found three days after she was abducted.

In 2014, a trial court awarded the death penalty to the three accused, terming the case “rarest-of-rare”. The judgment was later upheld by the Delhi High Court.

According to the prosecution, the woman worked in Gurgaon's Cyber City area and belonged to Uttarakhand. She was returning from her workplace and was near her home when the three men abducted her in a car.

When she didn't return home, her parents lodged a missing person report, the prosecution said, adding that the woman's mutilated and decomposing body was found in a village in Rewari, Haryana.

The police found multiple injuries on the woman's body. Further investigation and autopsy revealed she was attacked with car tools, glass bottles, metal objects, and other weapons. She was also raped, they said. Police arrested the three men involved in the crime and said one of the accused allegedly took revenge after the woman turned down his proposal.

