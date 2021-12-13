2001 Parliament Attack: President Kovind, PM Modi, others pay tributes to security personnel killed in attack

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) 2001 Parliament Attack

Observing the 20th anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered the security personnel who lost their lives in the attack and said that the nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice.

"I pay homage to brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world's largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice," President Kovind tweeted.

"I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen," PM Modi said in his tweet.

Other senior Union Ministers also paid tributes on Monday to people who lost their lives in the terrorist attack, in which nine victims succumbed to the shooting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, "I salute the courage and valour of all the soldiers, who made their supreme sacrifice to protect the temple of Indian democracy - Parliament House - in the cowardly terrorist attack. Your unparalleled valour and sacrifice will always inspire us to serve the nation."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "My tributes to those brave security personnel who sacrificed their lives during the attack on the Parliament House in 2001. The nation will remain grateful for their courage and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty."

Prahlad Joshi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, tweeted, "On the 20th anniversary of the attack on India's Parliament, we offer tributes to the martyrs who died protecting lives. India will forever be grateful to the bravehearts for displaying exceptional valour in protecting the nation." All five terrorists involved in the attack and eight security personnel besides a gardener had died in the incident which brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

