20-year-old student dies by suicide at IIT Roorkee, police launch probe

A 20-year-old undergraduate student allegedly died by suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee on Thursday, said the institute said on Friday, paying condolences to his family.

The deceased was as Ayush Rajoria, who was a second-year student of the BS-MS Programme in Mathematics and Computing at the Department of Mathematics. He was found dead inside his room around 11 on Thursday.

In a statement issued this morning, the institute said it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The police are also probing the matter and the IIT Roorkee would extend its full cooperation to the authorities and is committed to providing all necessary support to the family, it added.

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Ayush during this difficult time. The Institute also stands with the campus community and will extend necessary support to those affected by this unfortunate incident. We request everyone to respect the privacy of the bereaved family and refrain from speculation regarding the incident," the statement read.

Police issue statement, body sent for post-mortem

According to the police, Rajoria met his friends around 3 pm on Thursday before he returned to his hotel room. Around 11 pm, one his friends went to his room to check but found that his room was locked from inside.

Later, the hostel administration was alerted and Rajoria's body was found dead inside the room. Officials said a purported suicide note was recovered from inside the hostel room in which Rajoria did not blame anyone but said he was forced to take the extreme step due to depression.

They noted that Rajoria had been taking therapy for his depression for a while. Meanwhile, the police said no external injuries were found on his body. Rajoria's family members have been informed and the body will soon be sent for post-mortem, the police added.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

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