20 new COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir; tally rises to 454

At least 20 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir today, taking the total number of patients to 454. Officials said all the fresh cases were reported from the Kashmir division.

"Twenty new cases were reported today (Friday) and all are from the Kashmir division," the officials said.

Out of the total 454 cases in the union territory, 57 were from the Jammu division and 397 from the Kashmir division. The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir stood at 340. A total of 109 patients recovered while five died due to the coronavirus. The officials said nearly 65,000 people have been kept under surveillance, including those who are either in government established quarantine facilities or home isolation.

"Till date, 64,876 travelers and persons (who came) in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance. These include 6,039 persons in home quarantine, including facilities operated by the government, 279 in hospital quarantine, 330 in hospital isolation, and 13,283 under home surveillance. Besides, 44,940 persons have completed their surveillance period," official data read.

