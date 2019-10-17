Image Source : FILE 2 'Thak-Thak' gang members arrested in connection with theft in South Delhi

Two members of a 'Thak-Thak' gang have been arrested in connection with a theft in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, police said on Thursday.

The victim told the police on Wednesday that while he was travelling in a car towards Shahpur Jat from Panchsheel flyover, two boys on a motorcycle drew his attention towards a malfunction in his vehicle.

The driver immediately stopped the vehicle to check it but nothing was found. The victim, meanwhile, realised that his briefcase containing documents and another bag containing Rs one lakh cash, jewellery items worth Rs two lakh and another Rs 50,000 of assorted foreign currency were missing, police said.

One of the accused, Abhinav (22), was identified with the held of CCTV footage and was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, adding the motorcycle used for commissioning the crime was seized.

On his instance, Sandeep (19) was arrested from near a hospital on M B Road. Rs 70 lakh, foreign currency notes and jewellery were seized from them, police said.