  4. 2 nurses, 1 technician test positive for coronavirus at Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital; 112 found negative

Two nurses and a technician tested positive for the coronavirus at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital today. However, in a relief, at least 112 healthcare workers at the hospital tested negative for the infection.

New Delhi Updated on: April 13, 2020 20:10 IST
Two nurses and a technician tested positive for the coronavirus at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital today. However, in a relief, at least 112 healthcare workers at the hospital tested negative for the infection.  Now, these 112 healthcare workers will be joining their respective duties on April 15. 

Earlier on April 9, hospital authorities had informed about two medical staff who were found infected the virus. 114 health workers of the hospital were kept in quarantine after the cases emerged. Besides, two OPD patients who had visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital were also diagnosed for COVID-19. 

So far, India has witnessed 9,352 confirmed cases of the coronavirus while 324 lost their lives. 905 cases of the infection and 51 deaths were recorded in 24 hours, according to an update published by the Ministry of Health at 5.30 pm on Monday.

