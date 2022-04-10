Follow us on Image Source : PTI 2 LeT terrorists involved in attack on CRPF personnel killed in Srinagar

At least two Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed on Sunday in Srinagar while three security personnel got injured in an encounter.

The terrorists were involved in the April 4 attack on CRPF personnel in the city.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the police was tracking both the Pakistani terrorists from the day of the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men on April 4, and the operation was launched on Sunday after pinpointing their location. This surely is a big success for Srinagar Police, the IGP Kashmir said.

According to police records, both the killed terrorists were ‘A’ categorised and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. While Mohammad Bhai was active since 2019, Abu Arsalan was active since year 2021 in Central Kashmir.

“Both the killed terrorists had a history of terror crime cases, including pistol-borne attacks and grenade throwing incidents.

They were also involved in an attack on CRPF personnel on April 4 in Maisuma area in which one CRPF jawan attained martyrdom and another got injured,” he said.

A police spokesman said at about 10:50 am, on specific input generated by Srinagar Police regarding the presence of terrorists in the Bishembar Nagar area of the city, a cordon and search operation was launched by the police and Valley QAT CRPF there.

He said as the search party proceeded towards the suspect spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon search parties which were retaliated, leading to an encounter. In the initial exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News