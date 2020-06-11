2,027 ceasefire violations by Pakistan this year; 98 terrorists gunned down

Image Source : PTI A representational image of Indian Army soldiers patrolling a border area

Almost halfway into 2020, Pakistan forces have already breached the ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) 2,027 times this year, sources revealed on Thursday. Sources said that a total of 98 terrorists have been taken out by the security forces, while trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory or fomenting trouble in the border areas.

Sources further said that Pakistan-backed terror outfits tried to mislead 52 people from the Kashmir valley into joining militancy ranks. "Efforts are ongoing to rehabilitate these people back into the mainstream," they added.

The highest number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the previous 16 years was recorded in 2019, when the ceasefire agreement in place since 2003 was breached 3,200 times. The daily rate of ceasefire violations last year stood at an average of nine instances.

Going by the current rate, 2020 could prove to be the most volatile year in 16 years at the LoC as far as ceasefire violations by Pakistan are concerned.

Around 1,565 ceasefire violations last year took place after August, in the wake of Centre annulling Article 370 and bifurcating the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, J&K and Leh.

