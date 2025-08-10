1971 war hero and IAF veteran Group Capt DK Parulkar dies at 81, led daring escape from Pakistani PoW camp He was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal for the valour that he showcased during the Indo-Pak conflict in 1965. According to the IAF, his aircraft was hit by enemy fire, and he had injured his right shoulder.

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the passing of war hero Group Captain Dilip Kamalkar Parulkar (Retd), celebrated for his audacious escape from a Pakistani prisoner-of-war camp during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. He died near Pune, Maharashtra, a senior official confirmed on Sunday.

In a statement posted on its official X handle, the IAF said: "Gp Capt DK Parulkar (Retd) VM, VSM — 1971 War hero, who led a daring escape from captivity in Pakistan, embodying unmatched courage, ingenuity & pride in the IAF — has left for his heavenly abode. All Air Warriors of the IAF express their heartfelt condolences." The post was accompanied by an excerpt from his gallantry award citation.

Commissioned into the IAF in March 1963, Parulkar served in multiple key roles, including as a Flying Instructor at the Air Force Academy. He was also deputed to Singapore for two years and held a ground tenure as a Battalion Commander at the National Defence Academy (NDA).

During the 1965 Indo-Pak war, his aircraft was struck by enemy fire, injuring his right shoulder. Despite his leader’s advice to eject, Parulkar managed to fly the crippled aircraft back to base — an act of exceptional bravery that earned him the Vayu Sena Medal.

In the 1971 war, then Wing Commander Parulkar was taken prisoner by Pakistan. While in captivity, he demonstrated extraordinary courage and leadership by orchestrating an escape attempt with two fellow officers from the PoW camp. This daring bid to regain freedom cemented his place as one of the IAF’s most remarkable figures and earned him the Vishisht Seva Medal.

The IAF hailed Parulkar as a symbol of national pride, describing him as a man of “unmatched courage, ingenuity, and pride in the Indian Air Force.” Veterans and serving officers alike have paid tribute to his legacy, recalling his dedication to the service and his unwavering resolve in the face of adversity.

Parulkar's life story remains an inspiration to generations of air warriors and a reminder of the sacrifices made by the armed forces in safeguarding the nation. His legacy of bravery and leadership will endure in the annals of India’s military history