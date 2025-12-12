195 migrants from Pakistan get Indian citizenship certificates in Ahmedabad 122 of the 195 migrants got citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), while 73 were given certificates as they had applied for it at the Ahmedabad district collector's office.

New Delhi:

195 migrants from Pakistan got Indian citizenship certificates during a programme in Ahmedabad on Thursday, December 11. 122 of the 195 migrants got the benefit of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The migrants who got the Indian citizenship belong to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jain communities and had come to India as refugees, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said during the ceremony.

Harsh Sanghavi welcomes migrants to India

Speaking during the ceremony, Sanghavi welcomed the migrants to India. "Muskuraiye, aap ab Bhaarat ke nagrik hai (Smile, now you are citizens of India)," he said.

"Today, 195 individuals from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain communities were granted Indian citizenship. Among them were elders who have served thousands as doctors and children who suffered in Pakistan. After years of hardship and neglect by previous governments, they became refugees in India.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, 195 refugees in India became Indian citizens today. These individuals, who arrived in India after 1947 and 1956, fulfilled their long-awaited dream of citizenship through the government’s CAA law, enabling refugees to gain Indian nationality," he added.

122 migrants benefited from CAA, 73 had applied for it

While 122 people benefited from the CAA, 73 were given certificates as they had applied for it at the Ahmedabad district collector's office.

Migrants coming to India reacted to getting citizenship. Dr Maheshkumar Purohit, a gynaecologist who migrated to India in 1956, found out that he lacked official citizenship only when he tried to get a passport. Purohit finally received citizenship and subsequently obtained a passport under the CAA in April 2025 after several attempts, allowing him to visit his daughter living abroad, he said. The gynaecologist stated that the moment was deeply emotional and long-awaited.

Meanwhile, an engineer, Pooja Abhimanyu, stated that the citizenship document meant far more than a piece of paper to her.

35 migrants from Bangladesh receive citizenship in Odisha

Meanwhile, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi handed Indian citizenship to 35 migrants under the CAA 2019 to the migrants living in Nabarangpur. "Today, for the first time in Odisha, based on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, 35 people living in Nabarangpur district of Odisha were granted citizenship certificates… These people migrated from Bangladesh were provided citizenship certificates," he said after awarding citizenships to the migrants.