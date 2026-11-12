19 Indians among 22 crew rescued after crude oil tanker attacked off UAE coast

All 19 Indian seafarers aboard a Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker were evacuated safely after the vessel came under a projectile attack off Mina Saqr in the UAE on Wednesday, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday. No Indian crew member was injured in the incident.

The tanker, MT DOMINICA PROSPERITY, was carrying 22 crew members, including 19 Indians, when it was targeted while drifting off Mina Saqr on November 11. The UAE Coast Guard evacuated all 22 crew members following the attack, Sonowal said, adding that the government was in touch with the ship management company to ensure their safety and provide assistance.

All 22 crew members evacuated safely

In a post on X, Sonowal confirmed that the evacuation was completed without any injuries. "The entire 22-member crew was swiftly and safely evacuated by the UAE Coast Guard, and all 19 of our Indian nationals are completely safe with no injuries," he said.

The minister said the government remained in contact with the ship management company to look after the crew's welfare and arrange the support they needed. "We remain in continuous contact with the ship management company to ensure their ongoing safety, welfare and logistical support," Sonowal added.

Three Indian seafarers safe after possible attack in Strait of Hormuz

In a separate incident on November 11, a Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker, NCC FAJR, was involved in a possible attack while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel had three Indian seafarers on board.

Sonowal said all three Indians and the rest of the crew were safe and had escaped without injuries. "On Nov 11, Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker NCC FAJR, carrying 3 Indian seafarers, was involved in a possible attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Confirming that the Indian crew members were unharmed, the minister added, "All 3 Indian nationals, along with the entire crew, are safe."

He said the government was keeping a close watch on the situation and maintaining contact with the ship management company. "We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in regular contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers," Sonowal added.

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