183 stranded Indians brought back from Muscat amid coronavirus lockdown

An Air India Express flight brought back 183 passengers stranded in Muscat, said an airline official. According to the official, flight IX 350 flew in and touched down at the Anna International Airport here on the Tuesday late night.

The passengers got out of the plane in small batches and were subjected to thermal scanning to record their body temperature.

The flights are being operated as a part of the Indian government's plan under the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back the Indians who were stranded in foreign countries due to Covid-19 lockdown.

The passengers were then sent to quarantine centres for 14 days.

