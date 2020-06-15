Monday, June 15, 2020
     
  18-yr-old boy becomes J&K's youngest COVID-19 victim

18-yr-old boy becomes J&K's youngest COVID-19 victim

An 18-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19 here on Monday, becoming the youngest person to die of the disease in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar Published on: June 15, 2020 14:06 IST
18-yr-old man becomes J&K's youngest COVID-19 victim (Representational image)
18-yr-old man becomes J&K's youngest COVID-19 victim (Representational image)

An 18-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19 here on Monday, becoming the youngest person to die of the disease in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The man, a resident of Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, was admitted to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital here on June 12 as a medico-legal case involving assault, the officials said.

His swab sample for the novel coronavirus was taken the next day which came back positive, they said, adding that he died around 3 am. He had serious head injuries besides bilateral pneumonia.

With the fresh death, the toll due to COVID-19 in the union territory has risen to 61. 

